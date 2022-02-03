Rabbi Michael Schwartz is the spiritual leader of Temple Sinai in Marblehead. He grew up in Virginia, and graduated from the University of Virginia. After college he made Aliyah. In Jerusalem, he attended rabbinical school and was ordained at the Schechter Institute for Jewish Studies in 2001. Before joining Temple Sinai, he led congregations in Hong Kong and California. He is married to Tamar Forman, and the couple has four children: Binyamin, Yarden, Zohar, and David. The family lives in Melrose.

Can you tell me about your upbringing, where you grew up and your family background?

I grew up in Richmond, Va. I don’t remember being particularly involved Jewishly, although my mom did teach kindergartners at our synagogue Hebrew school. Fairly classically reform community. That said, we always lit candles on Friday night and celebrated major holidays, and from the time of my bar mitzvah we made kiddush every Friday night. I had to attend Hebrew school through 11th grade (“confirmation”). My rabbi growing up, Jack Spiro, had published a book on his philosophy of education, which was to engage students enough so that they want to learn on their own when they grew up. It worked on me, and at least one other colleague in the rabbinate.

Not sure about many others.

Israel was never on our radar, and I have no idea where the motivation came from so strongly to want to go there after high school and then to go back and stay. I made Aliyah officially in 1997 after I had lived there already two years and met my wife to be. The only time I ever recall Israel being mentioned in the house was on July 4, 1976, when my parents hosted a Fourth of July party and I recall them all being happy about something important that did not have to do with the fireworks or ice cream. I figured out later it was the rescue at Entebbe.

My mom grew up in Rhode Island, attending a Conservative synagogue. So far as I can tell, observances were very cultural rather than religious per se, focused on extended family gatherings for holiday meals.

My dad grew up in Greensboro, N.C. part of the Reform Jewish community there, strongly connected to the Jewish community socially.

As a child, were you drawn to Judaism?

I did not exactly resent my bar mitzvah studies, but I do not remember being particularly intrigued by them, either. I embarrassingly misbehaved at Hebrew school, but I was good enough academically to manage.

The Passover seder always affected me deeply, and I recall as a kid making it a point to eat barefoot, pretending I was a slave ready to head out. Later I learned it is a tradition to wear shoes [or sandals] so as to be better prepared to flee Egypt!

I’ve always been an avid reader. As a teen, the book and then the movie “The Chosen” was an introduction to a traditional and spiritual Judaism I realized I strongly loved and was missing. I read a lot – a lot – of books about the Holocaust, which for better or for worse I think strongly shaped my identity. My family was all in the U.S., and it was only a few years ago that we discovered some distant family who are survivors. Again, I’m not sure where the great interest came from. Today, I think it is important to focus on how Jews live rather than how they have died, but I think then what drew me was learning about the people’s Jewish lives, the values which survived, and the value of survival.

What led you to become a rabbi?

I majored in religious studies in college, focusing on Judaism and Buddhism. In my fourth year, a friend dragged me to a lecture by the philosopher Emil Fackenheim. He’s most noted for his “614th Commandment” – not to give Hitler posthumous victories – which was an inspiration to many when he promulgated the idea at a conference just before the Six-Day War in 1967, when in fact things looked grim for the Jewish people once again. Following his talk, which was over my head but which I sensed was important, I bought his book “To Mend The World,” which is his effort to understand the Holocaust in terms of philosophy. I used to sit at the feet of the statue of Thomas Jefferson on campus in that spring of 1991 and try to make sense of it. That’s the same statue you see at the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville from a few years ago, with their tiki torches standing around and chanting “Jews will not replace us.” I still can’t get my head around that.

Anyway, to understand that book I realized I had to study philosophy deeply. It took me more than two years to study from Plato and on through Hegel and then into more current philosophers like Emmanuel Levinas. Honestly, even though I got to know Fackenheim in Jerusalem [I was house-sitting his house while he was on a lecture tour the night Rabin was assassinated. I’m still searching for what it means to have watched those events unfold on Fackenheim’s TV], I’m not sure I would totally be able to explain his book today.

During this time of study, my mom introduced me to the daughter of her friend … just for coffee, she said. This young lady about my age, whose father was a rabbi, asked me what I was doing. I explained about all the study. She asked me why I don’t become a rabbi, since, after all, it is part of the job of a rabbi to study all the time. I realized for the first time that becoming a rabbi was in the back of my head all this time, and I might as well do what makes sense. The next thing I knew, I was on my way to Jerusalem to study.

You made Aliyah and moved to Israel. How was that experience and what did you like most about living in Jerusalem?

It’s hard to be an immigrant. I feel a sense of connection – solidarity – with my family, who arrived here as immigrants and lived in Chelsea in the 19th century. I can walk 20 minutes from my house to the grave of my great-great grandfather at the Hebrew Charitable Burial Ground in Malden – that was where people who did not have the means to buy their own plot were buried. I know they struggled here.

Fortunately, I had it a bit easier in Jerusalem. As a student, I had the school framework to orient me, and I was able to learn to speak Hebrew. My wife’s large family all lives in Israel, so we had a strong support system as well as a social network from all the friends she grew up with who became my friends, as well as the friends and acquaintances we met on our own. Tamar’s dad was a rabbi too, and many of his colleagues were my teachers and mentors.

I loved living in Jerusalem for too many reasons to list here. I still love it, though Jerusalem is evolving and I notice the changes viscerally. After our first child was born and a few weeks later the brother of a close friend was killed in a terrorist attack during the second intifada, we decided to move just outside town to a moshav called Beit Zayit 10 minutes from Jerusalem. That turned out to be a great move for us – a wonderful place to raise kids.

You met your wife in Israel. Can you tell us how you met?

We were introduced to each other three times by mutual friends, though she ignored me each time and in fact only recalls one of those introductions. At the time, I was training to become a Jewish educator and guide groups around Israel. She was invited to teach us how to guide the hike through Nachal David and into Ein Gedi. When she noticed someone flirting with me, she finally bothered to talk to me. She’s surprisingly competitive. Soon after that, she needed a chavruta study partner for class she was taking at Hebrew University with professor David Hartman. The class was on Jewish feminism in halacha. She had a friend ask if I would study with her, and so we fell in love learning Talmud together and discussing feminism!

Before coming to Temple Sinai, you were a rabbi in California, North Carolina, and Hong Kong. Were there common threads among the congregations?

Each community is unique. See above. Hong Kong is a community of expats from around the world; Kol Emeth in Palo Alto is traditionally conservative with a wonderfully engaged congregation. Malibu is Malibu as the name suggests to you. In contrast to Kol Emeth, where the people are engaged Jews because that’s who they are, the community in Malibu are searching for a way into their Judaism, who they are in the process of becoming. In all three communities what resonated with me especially was that – whereas in Israel being Jewish is self-consciously a manifestation of Jewish cultural life – in these places the reality of being Jewish was grounded in Jewish cultural expression, though there was almost no self-awareness of it being so. Being Jewish is not a religion, it’s a way of life; it’s a nationality and a living people and a culture. Jewish is Hebrew and food and the songs we share … and it is spiritual and prayerful.

How is Temple Sinai different than prior temples you’ve served as spiritual leader?

Temple Sinai has the most dedicated and active group of people who make it tick that I’ve ever seen in a community, even in numerically larger communities. Perhaps because I’m new I have not plumbed the depths yet, but I must say there is a remarkable level of cooperation amongst all these heavily involved people. I’ve yet to see egos or petty politics interfere with the sense of care and teamwork with which we are building community. I’m inspired by the Temple Sinai congregants! Finally, I have to say that this community has many really eager learners, people who are interested in the wider world, the Jewish world and how it is evolving, in new ideas and their own personal growth. I love that at Temple Sinai there is a baseline of tradition that guides who this community is in its expression of being Jewish, and that this traditional approach is in synch with the openness to explore and contrast with contemporary modes of Jewish expression and ideas. Finally, the level of menschiness at Temple Sinai is off the charts!

What’s the hardest part about being a rabbi?

Finding uninterrupted time to pursue my own projects and interests, as well as finding time to study as thoroughly as I like.

As a rabbi, what are the biggest challenges you’ve had to face this year of COVID-19, and how have you dealt with them?

We have had the challenge of both wanting to bring our congregants back into in-person services and community events and celebrating and reveling in that ability to be together, while also very consciously including as fully as possible our many congregants who cannot yet safely return or are homebound. We’ve gotten used to managing classes and services online, and of course it is great to learn or pray or have social events in-person. But to do these as a hybrid event, both with a crowd in-person and with those at the same time online, is very difficult. In this age of tech, I think we are all distracted in general. It is really challenging to devote full-hearted attention to people participating in two different spheres of presence and to help cultivate an encounter between all these people at once in prayer, or discussion, or schmoozing.