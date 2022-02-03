MARBLEHEAD — Extending a message of solidarity and support, three speakers from the greater Marblehead community participated in a Shabbat service at Temple Emanu-El on Jan. 21, sharing their thoughts on the hostage-taking at Temple Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, less than a week earlier.

“My colleagues and I stand with you,” said Congressman Seth Moulton, Democrat of the Sixth District. “The threat is real, but you are not alone.”

Moulton and two fellow guests – new Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King and the Rev. Dennis Calhoun of the Old North Church – appeared in person at the Shabbat service, which was also live-streamed. Temple President Lisa Nagel led the lighting of the Shabbat candles, and both Rabbi David Meyer and music director Jon Nelson performed songs.

“We’re not having a rally,” Rabbi Meyer explained before the speakers took the stage. “We want to have a service, to be here for Shabbat and worship as a congregation both in person and remotely.”

Yet, he added, “Tonight is an expression of resistance, determination, maybe even bravery in the ongoing climate of violence against Jews. We look to our elected officials, law enforcement community, and interfaith partners to stand with us, to hear our needs, to understand our pain.”

Many congregants, including Matthew Swartz, attended to show solidarity with the congregation and greater Jewish community. “It’s very moving to see our leadership consistently come together during challenging times like these,” said Swartz, a Swampscott resident who is also a member of the Journal’s Board of Overseers.

During Saturday morning services on Jan. 15, gunman Malik Faisal Akram took four hostages at the Texas synagogue. One hostage was able to escape, and the other three – including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker – got out later that day, with the gunman killed in an exchange with law enforcement.

The day before the Jan. 21 service at Temple Emanu-El, all 11 members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with the Jewish community and its right to worship in peace.

Moulton noted a “rising tide of antisemitism … all across the world,” which “has forced Jews and Jewish organizations to confront violence as a clear and present threat.”

The former Marine, who is not Jewish, spoke about having interfaith friendships growing up in Marblehead. He also said that the first time he heard an antisemitic slur was not in Massachusetts, but in California.

“I had never heard something like that before in my life,” Moulton said. “It was when I realized that I got it pretty sheltered here in Marblehead.”

He called the Jewish people one with a “tradition of faith that is very much a foundation for my own,” and a “people with a tragedy unprecedented in history.” He told the congregation, “The tragedies of the past can never completely be divorced from your experience of the present.”

He referenced a book he read by Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” with the thought “The salvation of man is through love and in love.”

“I hope you feel love,” Moulton concluded. “I hope it will give you strength. I hope it will remind you that you are not alone.”

King said that as a young man, he had lived 15 minutes away from Colleyville, and that in his first week as Marblehead police chief, he faced an antisemitic graffiti incident. He has participated in security trainings, including in his previous tenure in Salem, and he has toured Temple Emanu-El to assess its risk.

“We had a real conversation about the newly renovated building, its exit points, how the doors open and close,” King explained, citing “increased attacks on Jewish places of worship and their leaders.”

Following the hostage-taking, King also participated in a Zoom event sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League, with both Rabbi Cytron-Walker of the Texas synagogue that was attacked and FBI Director Christopher Wray participating.

The Texas rabbi, in a statement to CNN, said “Over the years, my congregation and I have participated in multiple security courses from the Colleyville Police Department, the FBI, the Anti-Defamation League, and Secure Community Network.”

“Listening to Rabbi Charlie’s description [of the hostage-taking], I saw his thought process,” King said, including the principle of “run, hide, fight from the training [he had participated in] … These things are tough to digest but they are very much necessary. The other tenet was, build some bridges in your community before things happen, with other faith groups and law enforcement.

“In Marblehead, we have created this foundation.” King added. “We’re communicating with temples, Jewish schools, the [Jewish Community Center]. We are committed to keeping all of us safe.”

After the Jan. 15 attack in Texas, Rabbi Meyer credited the Rev. Calhoun as the first colleague to reach out to him. He said the reverend did so immediately.

“Jews all over the world wondered when the next time the hidden head of antisemitism would bare itself,” Calhoun said. “My dear friends were wondering where would it happen next.”

He invoked “the God of compassion, the God of peace, the God of hope,” asking to “strengthen our hearts, insist on love in the place of violence, open our hand so it might extend in peace.”

In the aftermath of Colley­ville, Calhoun said, “Thoughts and prayers are good. They’re a place to begin. They’re not enough.”