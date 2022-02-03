Linda Matchan, an award-winning former staff writer at The Boston Globe, has been appointed the Journal’s associate editor.

Matchan, who worked at the Globe for 36 years, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize three times for investigative reporting, feature writing, and for spot news for a yearlong series about sexual abuse of children by Father James Porter – coverage that led, a decade later, to the Globe’s Pulitzer Prize-winning exposé about widespread sex abuse by Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Boston. In recent years, she has also been a contributor to the Washington Post.

She is also a documentary filmmaker whose work has been supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Fund for Investigative Journalism, and the Pulitzer Center.

Matchan is the recipient of the Associated Press award for investigative reporting, and received the Marjorie Mills Award from the New England Woman’s Press Association. She is a two-time winner of the Silver Award from the Society of American Travel Writers.

“I’m so excited to join the Jewish Journal and contribute to its important mission of connecting our Jewish community with meaningful and enlightening stories,” she said.

Matchan, a native of Canada, resides in Newton. She has two grown children, a new grandson, and an adorable terrier named Coco.

“Linda Matchan brings a wealth of talent to the Journal,” said Steven Rosenberg, the Journal’s publisher and editor. “She is a consummate professional, and a familiar and highly respected name in Boston journalism. Linda will help boost our paper’s journalism and her stories will deeply resonate with our readers.”

Matchan replaces Ethan Forman, who formerly served as the publication’s associate editor. He is now a reporter at the Gloucester Daily Times.