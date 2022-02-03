Samuel B. Goldberg passed away unexpectedly at his home in Salem on Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 62.

Sam was born in Boston on Aug. 29, 1959, the son of Sandra E. Goldberg of Palm Beach, Florida, and the late Dr. G. Marshal Goldberg. Sam leaves behind his loving and devoted partner Elise M. Collagan, his children Madeline Goldberg and Ben Goldberg, and their mother Leslie Brown Goldberg.

Sam grew up in Swampscott and Marblehead. He graduated from Tufts University and Boston University School of Law and began his legal career as Assistant District Attorney under Elizabeth Holtzman in Brooklyn, New York. He moved to the Boston area, where he worked at two law firms, and then started his own legal practice as a criminal defense attorney. At Boston University, for several years, he mentored future trial lawyers. He raised his children in Salem and Marblehead. Sam’s interests included reading, writing, music, and spending time with his family and friends.

A funeral service for Sam was held on Jan. 31 at Temple Sinai, Marblehead. Burial was held privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sam’s memory to The Sentencing Project, P.O. Box 358111, Pittsburgh, PA 15251-5111 (https://www.sentencingproject.org/actions/).