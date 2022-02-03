The Jewish community may have a special interest in the career and retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. It should, but not only because along with Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Breyer is one of the two Jewish justices currently serving on the Court (down from a record three before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg).

Although representation on the Supreme Court has long been a point of pride for American Jews, Justice Breyer’s relevance to the Jewish community goes far beyond his heritage. He represents a pragmatic, moderately liberal position on the Court that many would find consistent with their Jewish values.

It is worth recalling that when Justice Breyer was first considered for the Supreme Court, there were no Jews serving. The so-called Jewish seat – first occupied by Justice Louis Brandeis from 1916 to 1939 – had been empty since Justice Abe Fortas’s resignation under an ethics cloud in 1969. President Clinton made it publicly known that he was interviewing two Jewish circuit court judges, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, for the position vacated by the 1993 retirement of Justice Byron White. Due to a bicycle accident, Judge Breyer could not fly and was forced to take the train to Washington for his meeting with President Clinton, which presented the opportunity for some very public photos of his journey.

That time, Judge Ginsburg got the nod from Clinton but the next year, when Justice Harry Blackmun retired, Justice Breyer was appointed and for the first time since Brandeis and Benjamin Cardozo served together in the late 1930s, there were two Jewish justices. (When Elena Kagan joined the Court in 2010, for the first time in the Court’s history three of the Court’s members were Jewish, and the Court’s membership of six Catholics and three Jews also meant for the first time there was no Protestant justices.)

I had the privilege of meeting Justice Breyer on several occasions both when he was a circuit judge in Boston and while he was on the Supreme Court. He was gracious, charming, and an impressive intellect. I also used a textbook he coauthored when I was in law school, and I was well-aware of his stellar reputation as a scholar.

I also was aware of his important contributions to American public policy. During the Carter administration, he worked on the staff of Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy, where he was the architect of airline deregulation. He partnered with a member of Republican Senator Strom Thurmond’s staff and together the senators succeeded in designing legislation that returned airfares to a free market, resulting in healthy competition and lower fares for travelers. Trucking rates were soon deregulated in a similar fashion.

This is indicative of Justice Breyer’s pragmatic approach to law and policy. He is not one to allow political, ideological, or even legal orthodoxy to get in the way of moving the law in a direction that benefits society. In other words, he did exactly what we wish all public servants would do.

Justice Breyer’s work on the Supreme Court is not as well-known as some because he did not author any blockbuster opinions. It is fitting that he succeeded Harry Blackmun, the author of Roe v. Wade, because perhaps his most well-known opinion was in an abortion case, the Court’s 2000 decision in Stenberg v. Carhart, which struck down Nebraska’s prohibition on so-called “partial-birth abortions.” The opinion is notable for what it said about Justice Breyer’s approach to judging. Rather than base his ruling on lofty legal and philosophical principles, his opinion stressed the practical consequences of enforcing the law, which would force doctors to employ more dangerous abortion procedures and likely decrease the ability of women to exercise their constitutional right to choose abortion. Breyer acknowledged that many people might find the procedure disturbing, but his focus was on the health and welfare of the women whose rights were at stake.

While Justice Breyer consistently supported women’s reproductive freedom, whether in majority opinions or in dissent, and was similarly liberal in many other areas, on some matters he sided with conservatives, usually when practicalities led him to part ways with his liberal colleagues. On the area of federal preemption of state liability law, for a time he was the swing vote and often sided with conservatives and found that allowing state lawsuits over allegedly unsafe products that had been approved by a federal agency would undercut federal policy to make the products available on the market. While this area of law is not nearly as visible as issues like reproductive freedom, presidential power, or religious rights, to name a few, it is very important to the national economy. Apparently, in Justice Breyer’s view, massive tort verdicts posed too great of a threat to innovation and commerce. (Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has joined liberals in disagreeing with Justice Breyer’s approach in some of these cases, making for an interesting reversal of usual Court lineups.)

Justice Breyer also took a pragmatic view toward reading the Constitution. His approach was consistently characterized by attention to the Constitution’s text and history but with a primary concern for social welfare: What reading of the Constitution would work best in light of current realities and society’s needs. He was not swayed by arguments for strict construction of the Constitution or other ideological approaches to constitutional law; he thought that his job was to be true to the law while moving it in a productive direction where gaps and uncertainties required judgment.

In the volatile areas of racial discrimination and capital punishment, Justice Breyer’s views resonated with the values I was taught from an early age growing up Jewish in the 20th century. Drawing on the traditional alliance between Jews and the racial justice movement led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Breyer dissented from Supreme Court decisions that outlawed or restricted the ability of local school districts to maintain racial diversity. He expressed concern over potentially cruel methods of capital punishment while raising questions about whether, in this day and age, the United States should remain among the few nations in the world that employ the death penalty.

Justice Breyer’s judicial method has, to an extent, gone out of style. As with our entire political system, the Court seems polarized, with extremists dominating the conservative side and a liberal minority unable to stem the tide of the law moving decidedly in a new direction. This is no historical anomaly. We have had several periods of extreme conservatism and arguably only one brief period, the Warren Court (1953 to 1969), of a strongly liberal Supreme Court.

Justice Breyer will be missed. The law, and our politics, would benefit from more clear-eyed moderates like him and fewer judges and justices who allow ideology and political commitments to overtake other values in the judicial process. Perhaps his legacy will be, in part, to provide a model for the future, when polarization has waned and both parties are committed to getting back to the business of governing with the interests of the people in mind.

Jack M. Beermann, of Swampscott, is professor of law at Boston University School of Law and (this semester) Visiting Professor of Law at Harvard Law School.