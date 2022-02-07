On Jan. 27, Lappin Foundation held its virtual International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration. This year’s event was dedicated to the 1.5 million Jewish children murdered during the Holocaust. The webinar was moderated by Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies and Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism and featured guest speaker, Holocaust survivor and author Michael Gruenbaum.

Michael shared his experience as a young boy growing up under the Nazi regime in Czechoslovakia and later in the concentration camp, Terezin. His story of courage, bravery and pure luck can be read in his book, “Somewhere There Is Still a Sun.”

From recounting some of his family’s darkest days, Michael noted recent hateful acts and words aimed at Jews. “Today, antisemitism is rampant again. We must do everything we can. My book which is targeted to teenagers, the same age I was, I’m trying to tell this new generation what happens when hate and prejudice get out of hand.” In 2020, The FBI found there were 7,759 reported hate crimes in the U.S., which is the most in 12 years. Michael Gruenbaum, Josh Kraft, Lappin Foundation and others are working to educate the public on the Holocaust and the impact of antisemitism.