Saul Z. Winer, of Macon, Georgia, son of Atty. Louis and Eleanor Winer, brother of Michael Winer the late Marc Winer, died on Dec. 7, 2021.

He was born in Lynn and raised in Swampscott. A graduate of Swampscott high School, Saul received Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in music from the New England Conservatory of Music. He also completed interdisciplinary studies at Harvard University School of Education with a Master’s Degree and Doctorate. He was on the faculty of Mercer University in the BA and BS program in psychology, and visiting professor at a number of colleges. Saul established a private studio fostering the joy of piano expression for children and adults.

His book “I and Sound” was inspired by the seminal writings of Martin Buber. Saul regularly exchanged ideas with many of the most prominent Classical and jazz music educators of his generation.

Later in life, he married his loving and devoted partner Chana Dayne Winer, who provided him with companionship and a wonderful home environment decorated with cherished original artwork by his two brothers.

A gathering of friends and family in honor of Saul’s memory will be announced in the spring of 2022. Please contact his brother Michael (miwiner2@gmail.com) for further information.

