Just a week after 20 swastikas were found on the walls of residential and public spaces at Curry College, the school reported that another swastika, along with threatening racist language, had been found in another school dorm on Feb. 4.

“We are determined to keep our campus a safe, welcoming and diverse place of learning. We will continue to diligently address these matters while also offering support and care to any and all individuals directly affected,” Curry’s Vice President for Student Affairs Maryellen Kiley said in a statement.

Kiley said the swastika and racist language were discovered the day after a student-led event was held to discuss the antisemitic and hate language incidents.

The swastikas first appeared on campus on Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when a residence hall laundry room was defaced with swastikas and racist language. Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, additional swastikas were discovered in four other residential and public spaces around the Curry campus.

Curry President Kenneth Quigley described the incidents as “despicable,” and the school is working with Milton Police on the investigation. The school held a “listening session” on Feb. 1, and plans to hold a similar event on Feb. 25.

According to Kiley, the college increased police patrols around the campus last weekend, and a police detective came to the school on Monday, Feb. 7 to answer questions students may have had about the hate incidents. In addition, the school plans to host information sessions for students this week. It is also working to increase “community desk attendant coverage in all residence halls,” according to Kiley.