David Irving Westerman, 86, of Malden, entered eternal rest on Feb. 8, 2022.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Jacob H. and Jennie (Rostoff) Westerman.

David was an extremely active member of the community. He was Quarter Master of Post 74 JWV, Past State Commander for the JWV, and a member and President of Malden DAV. He volunteered for thousands of hours at the Bedford VA, was a retired member of the Mass. Army National Guard, was a Shriner, was head of the Craftsman Unit, was past master of Palestine Masonic Lodge, served the Everett Chapter of Order of Demolay as an adviser, was Past President of the Mount Moriah Past Masters Association, and a Charter member of the 182nd Infantry Association. David was an active member of Agudas Achim Ezrath Israel in Malden, and Congregation Ahavas Sholom in Saugus.

He was the devoted husband of Bella (Bernstein), beloved father of Anne and her husband Gregory Vincent, Joseph and his wife Karen Westerman, and Arlene and her husband Marc Milgram. He was the adored grandfather of Natalie, Jacob, and Benjamin Westerman, Timothy and Addy and Kevin Vincent, and Aaron and Jennifer Milgram. David was the dear brother of Roberta and late Edward Gothelf, Tobey and Stephen Shimberg, and Harvey and Henrietta Westerman.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St., (off Route 60), Malden, on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Ezrath Israel Cemetery, Danvers. Memorial week to be announced. You must be masked and vaccinated to attend services and memorial week.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Congregation Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel, 245 Bryant St., Malden, MA 02148; Cong. Ahavas Sholom, 343 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906; or the Aleppo Shriner’s Transportation Fund, 99 Fordham Road, Wilmington, MA 01887. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.