Former Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston President Barry Shrage has joined the American Society of the University of Haifa (ASUH) to strengthen its community engagement efforts.

Shrage will work to deepen ASUH’s relationships and elevate University of Haifa’s presence among current and prospective supporters. He is deeply committed to the university’s role in educating and supporting Israel’s underserved populations and in its unique programs studying Jewish identity and increasing Israeli understanding of American Jewry, such as the Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies.

Shrage served for 30 years as president of CJP. He is known for his tireless support of Jewish education; promotion of engagement by religious and nonreligious Jews; commitment to working for social justice at home and abroad alongside others; strong support of Israel; and engagement with the non-Jewish community in creative partnerships. While at CJP, he played a leading role in co-founding and expanding the Boston-Haifa Connection, which since 1989 has supported at-risk families, fostered Jewish identity, connected youth, and empowered changemakers in both communities. Following Shrage’s retirement from CJP in 2018, he joined Brandeis University where he teaches in the Hornstein Jewish Professional Leadership Program as a faculty member, serves as a Distinguished Fellow in the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies and is working to deepen and increase support for the University’s work. His deep knowledge of the sister city bond between Haifa and Boston promises to intimately shape his efforts to build support in New England for University of Haifa’s mission.