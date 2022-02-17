Acts of antisemitism in public schools and universities are becoming so common they are almost routine these days. Google “swastika” and “Massachusetts” and you’ll find recent incidents in Salem, Marblehead, Danvers, Newton and Milton (see Page 1 story). And if you look at a map of the state and pick a town, chances are pretty good you’ll find a recent record of someone painting or etching a swastika or spouting antisemitic hate speech there. While police investigate these crimes of hate, it is rare that the perpetrator is found and arrested.

Make no mistake: These symbols and words of hate and genocide are meant to intimidate Jewish students. According to the ADL, antisemitic incidents are being reported at record levels and Jews are consistently the most targeted religious community in the U.S.

With many of these incidents occurring in schools, the state has finally passed a genocide education bill that will require middle schools and high schools to teach the history of genocide. But this is only a start. More education and advocacy against hate is needed, and it should come from Jewish and interfaith families. With few arrests, and a lack of protocols in some communities in dealing with antisemitism, parents of Jewish and interfaith children can form groups in each town and city to work directly with school superintendents, school committees and law enforcement to better understand how and why this is happening. And what to do about it.

Some districts have student groups that bring together Jewish and interfaith students to bond over their shared history. Parents need the same. They need to stay on top of what school districts are teaching, what security is in place in each school, what steps are being taken to educate children on hate and antisemitism and what protocols are followed when police are called to investigate such crimes.

Students in each school district need advocacy groups to access and interpret the facts around these rising antisemitic and hate crimes. Words and symbols can have a lasting influence on young peoples’ identities and can negatively impact their mental health. By organizing Jewish parent organizations in individual communities, we can better protect our children and create a dialogue to help strengthen relationships between children, educators and parents.