Another day, another swastika. Another graffiti scribble with profane language attacking Jews.

And in one North Shore city, a torrent of explicitly antisemitic emails directed at health officials perceived to be Jewish.

That’s how it’s gone in recent days in three North Shore communities – Salem, Danvers and Marblehead – in addition to Newton and Milton. “If you run the numbers and look at the anecdotal evidence, what we’ve seen in the last two or three weeks is a clear indication that these incidents are on the rise,” said Rabbi David Meyer of Marblehead’s Temple Emanu-El.

Now a turning point seems to have been reached, with community members and leaders expressing exasperation and anger at how the situation is escalating with what some say are only incremental actions to keep it in check.

“My gosh, how many swastikas do we have to have before we are completely consumed by outrage and wanting substantive change?” said Megan Sweeney, cofounder of the Power-UP coalition in Marblehead. “We cannot be perpetually reactive.”

“It is frustrating and even mind-boggling to have this be an ongoing part of my day and our day-to-day reality,” said Rabbi Meyer.

In one week alone – the week of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was Jan. 27 – multiple swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti were found in a Marblehead elementary school, a Newton middle and Newton high school, and at Curry College in Milton.

In a particularly chilling incident, profane graffiti was found in the girls’ bathroom of Marblehead’s Village Elementary School stating: “[Expletive] the Jews,” according to Superintendent John Buckey. That it took place at an elementary school “is deeply troubling,” said Buckey in an interview.

Now, details are emerging about a months’-long string of explicitly antisemitic attacks, both online and in person, directed at Salem public officials “with names perceived to indicate they are Jewish,” according to a joint community statement issued late last week by the city. The statement condemned the “vile, racist, antisemitic and regressive attacks” and said they have been reported to the Salem Police Department and the Anti-Defamation League.

The attacks – leveled at members of Salem’s Board of Health and health department – mirror the rapidly-accelerating trope that Jews have undue global influence and are responsible for the coronavirus.

Dr. Jeremy Schiller, a practicing physician and chair of Salem’s Board of Health, has been one of the targets. “Really, this has gone beyond what you think could happen, particularly in Salem,” he said, adding that the attacks have been going on for some time but really “ramped up” last month.

It started when the city put in place mitigation measures to control COVID, a decision that generated hostile emails and voicemail sent to Board members and others at the health department. “There were occasional references to the fact that I’m Jewish,” he said. “They weren’t all anonymous either. A lot of them were like, ‘You’re being a Nazi,’ or ‘You’re violating the Nuremberg Trials,” an apparent misstatement of the trials’ purpose, which was to bring Nazi war criminals to justice.

But last December when the city imposed stricter measures, “the amount of vitriol and rhetoric ramped up dramatically,” he said. “I’d get emails – many a day – that were blatantly antisemitic, saying things like this was no different from what the Germans did to Jews by mandating experimental vaccines.” A screenshot was circulated from Salem’s Board of Health website with the names of members perceived to be Jewish surrounded by multiple parentheses, an antisemitic typographical practice used online.

Recently, a protest was staged in front of Schiller’s house calling him out specifically with a bullhorn, he said. He said he wasn’t home at the time but learned about it from neighbors.

But on Tuesday Feb. 8, Salem held a Board of Health meeting and streamed it live as a webinar. Someone calling herself “KateHike” (a play on an anti-Jewish expletive) kept up a running commentary in real time with offensive references such as “Look at the smug Jew” and “(((THEY))) NEVER STOP KVETCHING!”

“I never give interviews,” said Schiller. “But it’s becoming more and more common and I worry that people need to be aware of this and be equipped. It’s one thing to condemn it. And another thing to educate people about why it is so bad. If you hear these things, be an ally in fighting against antisemitism.”

To be sure, hateful incidents directed at Jews are nothing new on the North Shore or other parts of Massachusetts, or for that matter in the U.S. “We have swastika, graffiti and hateful words at our school pretty much every week,” a Toronto school board member said in an interview last week.

“Many educators are frustrated, to be honest,” said Superintendent Buckey. “It may be true that people who are doing this don’t have any intent of committing an act of violence, but when hatred and antisemitism get into the mainstream they often inspire and incite and motivate people to commit other acts.”

But why is this escalating and what can be done about it? It’s a multi-layered problem, said Robert Trestan, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England office.

“Even though these have happened in the same time frame, we need to be aware of some distinct differences,” he said. “At Curry College, these were adults, and many of the swastikas were accompanied by words. And some took place in residential halls, which is the equivalent of someone coming to your house and putting a message of hate on your front door. When it’s accompanied by words of hate, there is so much more hate going into this versus a 12- or 13-year-old scribbling something on the wall of a bathroom in a Marblehead School.”

A common view is that social media plays a big role in these incidents. “The connection is that all of these students in these schools have smart phones and are exposed to these symbols and language constantly whether it’s in a meme, on TikTok or Twitter, or when elected officials make an inappropriate Holocaust analogy,” said the ADL’s Trestan.

He noted that Holocaust education is not implemented consistently around the state, although Gov. Charlie Baker recently signed a bill requiring middle schools and high schools in the state to include instruction on the history of genocide. The ADL has developed a lesson plan for high schools that’s been rolling out around the country, he said, but only four schools in Massachusetts are currently using it – two in Springfield, one in Brockton, and one in Boston.

And ignorance can breed racist or antisemitic acts.

Young students “might not know what a swastika symbolizes but they do know that it gets adults upset,” said Dr. Eli Newberger, a Lenox pediatrician and author of “The Men They Will Become” about male development.

From a developmental perspective, boys are “extremely mindful of identifying as strong and not signaling femininity. Jewish people are misperceived as having a lot of power. And when [kids] are concerned about appearing weak, they take on actions that are almost unbelievable.”

“Why is this happening? That’s the question,” said Megan Sweeney of Power-UP. “Is it the curriculum? We don’t honor our history? Social media has hardened us or desensitized us? I just know we have to allocate resources to this and have an ongoing dialogue. This is as hateful and hurtful as you can imagine.”

Four weeks, five towns, much hatred

Antisemitic incidents reported since January, 2022

SALEM:

Feb. 11: The City of Salem reported that city health officials with names presumed to be Jewish had been targeted by antisemitic messages and threats online, by email, and in voicemail.

MARBLEHEAD:

Jan. 27: Graffiti described as “profane language targeted at Jewish people” was found in a girls’ bathroom at Village Elementary School on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Jan. 18, 25 and 26: Swastikas were found etched into boys’ bathrooms at the Village Elementary School.

NEWTON:

Jan. 28: A swastika was discovered carved into a gym wrestling mat in Newton South High School.

Jan. 27: Two swastikas were found in the 6th grade boys bathroom at Brown Middle School.

MILTON:

Jan. 27: On Holocaust Remembrance Day at least 20 swastikas and racist language were found at Curry College on walls of a residence hall. More were found in the following days in residential and public spaces.

DANVERS:

Jan. 7: Antisemitic graffiti was discovered in a girls’ bathroom at Holten Richmond Middle School, the third such incident at the school this academic year.

– Sources: Anti-Defamation League, City of Salem, The Salem News, Jewish Journal, Boston Globe