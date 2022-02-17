Rabbi Steven A. Lewis is the spiritual leader of Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester. He grew up in Newton, and holds degrees from Brown and the University of California, Berkeley. He worked in theater and environmental science before becoming a rabbi. Rabbi Lewis lives in Gloucester with his wife, Laura Wiessen, and two children, Noa (9) and Rose (7).

___________________

You grew up in Newton. Can you tell us about your upbringing, and your family background?

I had a very stable upbringing, moving to Newton when I was 2 and remaining until I finished Newton South High School. Both sets of grandparents and many cousins were in the area so I had a strong sense of myself as part of an extended family. My mother, Eleanor Lewis (z’l) was an elementary school music teacher. My father, Dr. David Lewis, (z’l) specialized in addiction treatment and policy. My older sister, Deborah, lives in California with her husband, Marty.

As a child, were you drawn to Judaism or Israel?

I felt very connected Jewishly and was grounded in a few bits of regular Jewish practice. My Jewish connection was indistinguishable from my family connection. It was just a part of what we did. My connection to Israel was enthusiastic but ignorant. I didn’t really connect with the country and people until I lived there for about a year.

You went to Brown and the University of California, Berkeley and then worked in environmental education. Was that rewarding?

My work before becoming a rabbi, both through theater and environmental science, was all about learning about the place where we live by talking to elders in the community. It was extremely rewarding work when I could facilitate those connections and students could experience history as being inscribed on the landscape and in their own experience. That focus on the hidden richness of a community’s stories and strengths has been helpful for me as a rabbi.

You lived in Israel a couple of times. Could you describe those experiences?

I was first there to study and then to volunteer at a youth village regional high school – both for just under a year. The stories we hear in the U.S., in English, both celebrating or demonizing Israel, are often weirdly detached from the lived experience of being there. It’s a beautiful, complex, intense place. I did not have the language to understand (or love) it until I committed to being there for a long period.

Your wife, Laura Wiessen, is a documentary filmmaker (and Gloucester School Committee member). How did you meet?

We met at a reunion for participants in a program we both did while living in Israel. We might have met in Jerusalem since we overlapped there, but instead, we met in New York.

What made you want to go to rabbinical school, and become a spiritual leader?

I went to rabbinical school because I couldn’t talk myself out of it. I wanted to teach something important, and keep growing and learning Jewishly, but it felt like too much of a commitment so I kept trying to think of something else. As Anne Lamont describes her religious conversion, rabbinical school was like a stray cat at my back door and finally I stopped trying to keep it out.

How has COVID impacted your synagogue in Gloucester?

Well, everything. The good news is that it opened up new possibilities for coming together for short rituals like counting the Omer, lighting Hanukkah candles, or hearing Shofar and study sessions on Elul mornings. It will be an interesting challenge to continue those programs and opportunities to connect Jewishly into the post-pandemic future.

What do you like most about being a rabbi?

I love the diversity of tasks and challenges and the particular satisfaction I get out of doing them well. Also, the TAA community and my staff partners are surprisingly fantastic, which makes my job a lot more fun.

When you’re not in synagogue, how do you like to best spend your time?

Spending time with my family and trying to keep up with my daughters’ amazing expanding consciousnesses. Also playing guitar, singing, and sailing.

You’ve been a rabbi at Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester for 10 years, and have decided to leave later this year. What’s next for you?

Well, 11 years, but who’s counting? So far, my plan for what’s next is the answer above. I’m going to have summer fun and quiet time to let the next thing emerge.