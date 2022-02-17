Lily Goodspeed has completed her studies at the University of Vermont for her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She completed her studies at the University of Vermont in December of 2021 with a concentration in Business Analytics and a minor in Statistics. Ms. Goodspeed is a 2019 graduate of Beverly High School

Lily is working as a lead data and solutions analyst for BNY Mellon, a continuation of her intern and coop jobs. She is the daughter of Andy and Linda Goodspeed, the older sister of Adam Goodspeed and the granddaughter of Mike and Barbara Freeman of Peabody.