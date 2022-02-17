SWAMPSCOTT – On a recent afternoon, Andy Barr sat on a couch in the living room of his mother’s modest two-story home off Paradise Road during a lunch break. Barr, who has been in the construction and snowplowing business for over 40 years, became an overnight sensation on social media after being interviewed by a Boston TV reporter during the Jan. 29 blizzard.

“It’s real easy, it’s like bread and butter. You know, it’s like a Thomas’ English muffin with some jam. It spreads nice and gets all of the nooks and crannies,” he told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler. His Boston accent and calm demeanor resonated with thousands, who viewed the clip on Twitter. Even late night hosts noticed. Jimmy Kimmel played the clip during a monologue and Trevor Noah anointed Barr as the “Hero of the Bomb Cyclone” in his “Moment of Zen” episode of “The Daily Show.”

The English muffin company also glommed onto the story, proclaiming Barr the “Snow-ficial Snowplow of Thomas’ English Muffins,” and promising the city of Boston free English muffins during the next snowstorm.

Barr, who is 55, appreciates the publicity but is realistic about how long it will last. The muffin company has offered to send him a box of some of their products, and his brother is setting up a website to sell “Andy the Snowplow Guy” sweatshirts and hats. “It would have been nice to get a million dollars but I’ll settle for English muffins,” said Barr, who stuck a cigar in his mouth, and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, a gold chain around his neck, and a pair of well-worn jeans.

Barr, who plowed for nearly 28 straight hours during the blizzard in his Ford F250 truck with a brief nap between two 14-hour shifts, has eaten Thomas’ muffins three days a week since he was a kid. His favorite muffin is the one he described on camera. “I like to grill up a couple with a little butter with some Smucker’s Strawberry Jelly,” he said.

When Barr spoke with the reporter during the blizzard, he was about four hours into his first shift. As he plows, he puffs on a cigar, sips water or a diet Mountain Dew, checks news radio, and alternates between techno pop and Frank Sinatra.

While his flowery language seemed to place the blizzard in perspective and offer a glimpse of a snowplow driver’s approach, Barr believes you have to be quick-witted and ready to deal with any kind of snow if you’re plowing. “I’m just an average guy,” said Barr, who moved from Revere to Swampscott 50 years ago with his family. “It was that type of snow, you get 30 inches of snow that’s powder and it’s like bread and butter, it’s easy. But if it was 30 inches of wet dreck it would be a nightmare.”

Barr went to Hebrew school at the old yeshiva in Chelsea and at the former Ahabat Sholom in Lynn, and sprinkles his sentences with Yiddish he learned from his grandmothers in Revere and Chelsea. He started shoveling snow and cutting lawns with his two brothers when he was in elementary school. Instead of going to camp, he went to work with his late father Stevie Barr – who was a sign letterer for the city of Revere. By the time he was 12, Barr was taken in by his father’s Italian coworkers, who taught him to drive 32-foot-long plow trucks that scooped dirt, rocks, and snow.

“This old Italian guy, Johnny Giavanni from Revere, gave me the name Angelo. It wasn’t Andy, or Andrew. It was Angelo. That was my Italian name. He says ‘You know how to run the loader, take it.’ So here I am 12 years old, driving a big huge Trojan loader cleaning the Point of Pines Beach,” Barr said.

Barr decided to start his own business after graduating from Swampscott High School in 1984. “Hard work is all I know,” said Barr, whose main business is construction. He does everything from demolition, excavation, and heavy equipment rental to dumpster rentals, installing drainage systems, and repairing driveways and walkways.

Barr likes working with his hands, and has noticed that an increasing number of new homeowners in the area have little background in do-it-yourself projects. “The young generation that’s moving in around here, they don’t have a clue. They don’t know a nail from a bolt, they don’t know a hammer from a drill,” he said. “So I like to be able to go there and they tell me what they’re looking for and I explain what I can do, with a reasonable price, and make them happy and collect the gelt and move on to the next one.”

Barr is proud of his Jewish heritage, but does not dwell on the differences between people.

“It’s a good thing. I know who I am, where I came from; a lot of my friends are Jewish, but I think the bottom line is we’re all the same,” he said. “We’re all one. No one’s different from the other. We all bleed red. And when the big guy upstairs wants to give you a little zetz, he’ll give you a zetz. If he wants to leave you alone, he’ll leave you alone. So you’ve got to live every day for what it’s worth.”

