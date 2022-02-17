From Brooklyn to Mexico City to Israel, Rabbi Abraham Morhaim had connections to many parts of the world. Yet one place had a special meaning in his life: Peabody, where he was rabbi at Temple Ner Tamid of the North Shore for around 30 years.

“He was a force,” said Morhaim’s daughter, Esther (Morhaim) Hausman. “He filled the room when he came in. You knew he was there … He was very, very well-respected. On the other side, he was a big kid – fun, fun-loving.” And, she said, “He enjoyed learning about other faiths and educating them about us.”

Temple Ner Tamid’s longtime spiritual leader died on Feb. 5. He was 89.

“He really, really shined as a human being,” said current Ner Tamid Rabbi Richard Perlman. “His presence to this day is still on that pulpit.”

In Peabody, Morhaim mentored the next generation of Jews through his involvement in USY, participated in interfaith outreach efforts, and led trips to Israel.

“He absolutely loved teaching confirmation classes and teaching young people in conversions at the Gerim Institute,” Hausman recalled, referring to the present-day Jewish Discovery Institute.

Born in Brooklyn in 1932, Morhaim was the son of Ladino-speaking Sephardi immigrants from Turkey. When he was eight months old, his family made Aliyah to the British Mandate of Palestine but returned to Brooklyn after less than a year due to a difficult economic situation, according to Hausman. As young Morhaim grew older, his parents sent him to a yeshiva.

Morhaim received his ordination (as well as a master’s degree) at the Jewish Theological Seminary. Following his first pulpit in Brooklyn, he accepted a position in Mexico City.

“It was not easy,” Hausman said. “The culture was completely different, the language was almost completely different … He would make mistakes with the language. He moved back home and took the position in Peabody.”

He found a home at Ner Tamid – not only for himself, but also for his first wife, the late Victoria (Yousha) Morhaim, and their five children. Abraham and Victoria originally met as 13-year-olds in their temple choir.

The rabbi wowed congregants and youth group members alike with card tricks, shared stories about his yeshiva days, and spoke nationwide about his Sephardic roots, with Vicky singing Ladino songs. It all left a lasting influence.

“So often,” Perlman marveled, “people say, ‘It’s not like when Rabbi Morhaim was here, you can’t change that, he did it this way, he and Vicky would sing together, how they sang together, oh, the service went this way.’ It’s so amazing to be able to talk about this human being. He’s not gone, he’s still there, and he really always will be.”

Morhaim endured losses later in life, including the death of Vicky during a trip to Israel in 1996, and the death of their son, Haim.

“I think the hardest things were losing my brother to opioid addiction and losing his wife in Israel,” Hausman said.

The rabbi remarried, to Bonnie Orlin, who survives him. They had been married for 22 years. After Morhaim retired, he and Bonnie frequently left their home in Cambridge to travel the world. He also was active in the Harvard Institute for Learning and Retirement. Perlman remembered driving to Morhaim’s Cambridge home before the COVID-19 pandemic to take him to lunch at the Israeli restaurant Rami’s in Brookline – Morhaim’s favorite.

In Morhaim’s final years, he moved into memory care at NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham.

Overall, Hausman said, “I think he had a really good, long life, very fulfilling.”

In addition to Morhaim’s pulpit at Ner Tamid, he was also a Jewish chaplain at Boston Children’s Hospital and at the VA hospitals in both West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, as well as at Hanscom Air Force Base. He also was active in interfaith efforts, including through the Peabody Clergy Ministerial Association. On Friday nights, guests for Shabbat services included students from Gordon College, a Christian university in Wenham. They arrived before the service to meet with the rabbi.

“He would educate them in Judaism,” Hausman said. “They would stay for the service. He loved his Christian colleagues … Most of them had a strong love for Israel, as much as he did.”

Morhaim led multiple trips to Israel – including 17 pilgrimages with USY and a visit with the Peabody Clergy Ministerial Association.

“He brought a bunch of nuns and priests and ministers to Israel once,” Hausman said. “He loved it … My parents were in Israel almost every single summer.”

She reflected, “He had a very strong love for Israel. Once, he talked to his Israeli friends – we have many friends and relatives in Israel now – he was saying he was contemplating making Aliyah. His friend said, ‘No, no, no, you stay there and keep bringing the youth to us.’ He impacted so, so, so many people.”

Reflecting on Morhaim’s legacy at Temple Ner Tamid, Perlman said, “There’s nobody like him there. Nobody will be able to replace him, ever.

“He’s still there. I feel him every time I’m there – ‘that’s Morhaim’s shul.’”