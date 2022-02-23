Laura Libby Kurland Bendetson, of Haverhill and Palm Beach, Florida, died in her home on Feb. 16, 2022, at 95 years of age after a long illness. In every day of her life, her thoughts and actions turned to her family.

She was a devoted wife to Martin for almost sixty years; she was devoted to her four children; she was devoted to her 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, who called her Mimi. And, she told them every day, she loved them “with all my heart and soul.”

Laura was born in Lynn, on Jan. 26, 1927, to Samuel and Annie (Steinberg) Kurland. The baby of the family, she was born 18 years after her brother James (Jimmy) and 12 years after her sister Stella (Wise); Lily (Isenberg), her closest sister, was 15 years older. Laura grew up in Lynn during the Depression, attending Lynn public schools and Jewish high school. Her mother and father worked together in the leather coat factory they started, Star Sportswear. All her life, Laura was devoted to her parents and cherished the memory of their goodness, full of pride in their founding of Congregation Ahabat Shalom in Lynn, where her father was president for over thirty years.

After attending University of New Hampshire for one year, Laura went on a blind date that changed her life. When her date Marty got home that evening, he told his father he had met the girl he was going to marry and proposed the next day; Laura, as always, was a little more deliberate and accepted six months later. Their marriage was long, filled with family, feasting, and loving … and many adventures on boats.

The center of their marriage was family – their four children: Rose-Jane Sulman (David of blessed memory), Richard Bendetson, Carol Shube (George), and Andrew Bendetson, and former daughters-in-law Carol Martignetti and Debbie Gordon Bendetson; later, their 12 grandchildren: Daniel Sulman, Kimberly Starkman (Jonathan), Joseph Sulman, Julie Baer (Jason), Victoria Bendetson, Samantha McCourt (Trevor), William Shube (Sara), Alexandra Shube, Douglas Shube, Sonni Charness (Justin), Sara Bendetson, and James Bendetson; former grandmother-in-law of Heidi Bruggink and Emir Kurtovic; and, even later, 13 great-grandchildren: Sam, Jacob, Ben, and David Starkman; Jasmina Kurtovic; Sydney and Lila Baer; Gabe Sulman; Martin and Micah Shube; Hayes and Blakely McCourt; and Layla Charness. The devotion Mimi gave throughout her life was returned to her 25-fold by her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There was a private family funeral service on Feb. 18. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford. Contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill, MA 01830, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or for more information, please visit farmerfuneralhomes.com.