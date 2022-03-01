Beverly Afrow, 84, of Boxford and Delray Beach, Florida, passed peacefully on February 27, 2022.

She was the loving wife of the late Gerald Afrow. Mother of Stephen Mykel of Los Angeles, California, and Rancho Mirage, California, and Lynne Ellis of Boxford and her husband Matt Ellis, and her granddaughter Abigail Ellis.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3 at Stanetsky-Hymnson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org, or to your local public library.