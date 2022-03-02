Gen Z Jews are uniting to stand up and speak out against antisemitism. On Feb.15, over 50 Jewish teens and professionals gathered virtually to discuss the current climate of antisemitism with Dr. Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath from the Jewish Education Project. Participants assembled from eight different states and 35 cities and towns.

Teen leaders represented the Jewish Teen Initiative (JTI) Peer Leadership Fellows and Lappin Foundation Teen Antisemitism Task Force. They included Teddy Friedman, Arielle Mogolesko, Aidan New, Lucy New, and Sofia Vatnik. When asked why this conversation was important to her, Mogolesko said, “We must support one another and learn as a community how to respond and move forward, stronger, all together.”

Leaders moderated discussions prior to and after hearing from Vinokor-Meinrath. They posed the question, “How are you feeling now as a Jewish teen?” to which participants responded scared, overwhelmed, overlooked, and proud. Teens were also asked how they were feeling concerning the current climate of antisemitism. Many responded that they were concerned, ready to fight, and nervous. Teens added that there is a need for more opportunities to actively engage in efforts against antisemitism and spaces to collaborate as a community.

These lowkey conversations, created by the JTI Fellows, have provided teens a virtual space to connect with their peers, learn about current events, take the time to process their feelings, and ask important questions. Each conversation has been hugely successful and has provided important insight into the thoughts and feelings of members of the teen community.

This program was powered by Jewish Teen Initiative at CJP, Lappin Foundation Teen Antisemitism Task Force, Tribe Talk, and The Jewish Education Project.