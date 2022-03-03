Spread the love

As Russian warplanes and troops invaded Ukraine, former residents of the Soviet Union and representatives of local Jewish organizations expressed dismay and concern about the attack.

According to a Brandeis Jewish community study, there were over 20,000 Russian-born or Russian-speaking Jews in the Greater Boston area when the report was issued in 2015. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 following the dissolution of the USSR.

Combined Jewish Philan­thropies has partnered with the Jewish community of Dnipro in Eastern Ukraine since 1990. The city of 1 million – which has an estimated Jewish population of 40,000 – has been bracing for an attack from the Russians. Last week, CJP established a Ukraine Emergency Fund, following the organization’s grant of $110,000 the previous week. The emergency fund directs 100 percent of donations to three international organizations: the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the Jewish Federations of North America, and the Jewish Agency for Israel, as well as local organizations in Ukraine. The goal is to get essential supplies to the country, including food, shelter and medicine. CJP also held a virtual community briefing on March 1 with its Dnipro partners, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Wellesley College Russian expert Nina Tumarkin, and others.

“For weeks leading up to the invasion, we have been checking in with our colleagues in Dnipro and in touch with our international partners like the JDC, who have a presence throughout Ukraine,” Juan Gilces Coronel, manager of Israel and Global Jewry at CJP, said in a statement. “We are still in touch with them assessing their critical needs.”

Gilces Coronel said he is remaining “in close communication” with the chief rabbi of Dnipro, Shmuel Kaminezki, as well as his staff.

“To wake up this morning and see that Dnipro had been targeted as [had] a dozen other cities across the country by Russian missiles and other assault weapons was horrifying,” Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, said last week.

“People you know, places you have visited, neighborhoods you are familiar with are literally in harm’s way,” said Burton, who visited Dnipro three times, in 2012, 2014 – after the Russian occupation of Crimea, which had been a part of Ukraine – and 2015.

Swampscott’s Konstantin Raptunovich, who grew up in Belarus, also condemned the attack. “As a person who was born on the territory bordering Ukraine and who visited this beautiful country numerous times, it is difficult for me to imagine that Ukraine is being bombed again. [It’s] like a newsreel about Hitler’s attack,” he said.

As the executive director of Waltham-based Action for Post-Soviet Jewry, Debbie Kardon communicates with coordinators based in Ukraine, helping the country’s Jewish community. After Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, Kardon recalled one message she got from a coordinator.

“They were saying that they still remain hopeful, they say that they don’t want to panic,” Kardon told the Jewish Journal the day after the attack began. “The quote is, ‘Our situation is very ambiguous and the situation is constantly changing … We are grateful for any help. It’s very necessary now. We hope for the best.’”

Action for Post-Soviet Jewry also has created an emergency fund through which supplies can be sent into the Ukraine – which now requires some extra work. With airports closed, supplies are sent via cargo plane to a neighboring country, then trucked in.

“With this kind of a situation, things change rapidly,” Kardon said. “We hope we can continue for a little while. They’re going to have to let the trucks in to replenish food and grocery stores. Even within a war, there’s some infrastructure that remains.”

The Jews receiving these supplies include individuals who are elderly, isolated, and impoverished.

“There are some poor Jews in the Ukraine – some of the poorest Jews in the world,” Kardon said. “Many of the parishioners we serve literally survive on the equivalent of $2 a day. It’s pretty dramatic how vulnerable [they are].”

In smaller communities outside Dnipro, “there’s not as much supplies available,” she added. “It’s quite shocking, the difference between larger communities and smaller communities.”

She has visited Dnipro several times and said the Jewish community is thriving under Rabbi Kaminezki. “He’s just unbelievably amazing,” she said.

Rabbi Dan Rodkin of Shaloh House in Brighton has connections to both Ukraine and Russia: He was born in Moscow, while his mother was born in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

“[She was born] exactly two months before the war started, World War II,” Rodkin said. “Her mother evacuated her.”

Rabbi Rodkin was stunned that Russia would invade Ukraine. “Ukrainians and Russians speak almost the same language. They share a lot of things in common. I don’t have a degree in political science, I can only speak from Judaism. The whole thing does not make [sense]. I still don’t believe this is really happening,” he said.

Kardon called the Ukrainian Jews “some of the most resilient, strong, hopeful people I have ever met … The history in Ukraine, especially for Jews, has not always been pleasant. These are people who have survived the unimaginable. This is just one more thing they will need to survive. They are also … so touched with the connection to Boston and we are often told that the care packages we sent previously are so much more than the substance of what was sent. They feel and know they are connected to a larger Jewish community.

“They’ve seen that they are not forgotten. Some of them are elderly and have never been really outside of their own village. Knowing somebody from the Boston area, or anywhere else, is caring for them, concerned about them, is such an important connection.”

Of the current conflict, she said, “It’s just heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking to watch. I think we were in conversations about how to prepare for what could be an invasion. We did not think it was going to happen in Ukraine, at least quite so quickly.”