With all the negativity from the past two years still with us, plus Putin’s latest move into Ukraine, it’s time for something positive and fun. In other words, we need a little Purim.

As we know, history has a way of repeating itself, so even if the events leading up to this particular holiday date back to the fifth century BCE, they are still relevant today.

Many of us have fond memories of celebrating Purim – March 16 this year – when we were first introduced to this joyous festival as youngsters. Who wouldn’t want to celebrate something fun, especially when we could make all the noise we wanted whenever the name of the wicked Haman was mentioned in the Megillah? That meant we stamped our feet and whirled our greggars 54 times.

We’ve always had fun with Purim, noshing on beautiful three-cornered hamantaschen in tribute to Haman’s triangular hats or possibly the triangular pockets where he stashed his bribes. Though my mom made hamantaschen a few times, why bother when we had the Morton Bakery around the corner and the Blue Hill Avenue Bakery not far?

These days, I have to confess I’m addicted to the apricot hamantaschen at Zucker’s Bakery in Peabody.

Another Purim staple was cooked and lightly salted nahit – chickpeas – which we loved. It wasn’t until a few years ago that I discovered chickpeas and other legumes and nuts represented Esther’s vegan meals, which allowed her to keep kosher.

To most of us, Purim commemorates the survival of the Jews who more than 2,500 years ago fought against evil and won.

It all started when King Ahasuerus of Persia had a bunch of his cronies over for food and entertainment. After several days of a drunken orgy, the king invited Vashti, his beautiful queen, to make an appearance. Knowing what state the men were in, Vashti refused. Not a smart thing to do. To save face and with a little urging from his counselors, Ahasuerus had Vashti killed. So who should replace Vashti?

We all know the story of wicked Haman, prime minister under King Ahasuerus and a vicious antisemite. Thinking of himself as just as important as the king, Haman wanted everyone to bow down to him. They did, with one exception: Mordecai, the Jew, who bowed down only to God. And that really irked Haman.

So after the death of Queen Vashti, all eligible young women were brought before the king, who was to choose a new queen. Esther was an orphan who was raised by Mordecai, her uncle or cousin, depending on where you read it. Esther was chosen as the new queen. Mordecai, who felt somehow God was behind this, told Esther never to reveal her Jewish identity.

Now the plot really thickens. Haman manipulated the king into thinking that all Jews were rebellious and should be slaughtered. With the king’s consent, Haman set a date for the execution and had gallows built for Mordecai. The rest of the Jews were to be murdered that same day, and they were not allowed any weapons to defend themselves.

Of course that would have been the end of the Jews was it not for Mordecai. Somehow, through God’s good graces, it was time for Esther to save her people. Mordecai explained that she had to visit the king unannounced. If he welcomed her, she would live. If he was angry, well Ahasuerus was going to have to find another bride.

Esther agreed but asked Mordecai to have the Jews fast and pray for her for three days. She then approached the king and invited him and Haman to a private dinner not once, but twice. After the second repast, Ahasuerus was ready to promise Esther anything; all she had to do was ask. Here’s where Esther tells the king that she is a Jew, which means she, too, would suffer the same fate as her people. The king was quite upset because he loved Esther. Though he couldn’t call off the original order, he could – and did – change one thing: The Jews could have weapons to fight back. Haman was hanged on the very gallows he had built for Mordecai.

* * *

We want to share this news with you. Bryna “Bunny” Tabasky, music director at Temple Tiferet Shalom in Peabody, runs a Purimspiel musical at the temple. She started doing it at her Malden temple 20 years ago and continues with the fun this year on Zoom. I’m sure anyone who wants to watch can check the temple’s website, templetiferetshalom.org, for the link. The event this year is 6:45 p.m. March 16.

Myrna Fearer writes from Danvers. She can be reached at msfearer@gmail.com.