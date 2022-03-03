Spread the love

LYNN — In a precedent-setting move, Rabbi Margie Klein Ronkin has been named the new executive director of the Essex County Community Organization (ECCO), making her the first rabbi to head the racial justice and social justice network.

“I’m really honored and grateful to be in this position,” Klein Ronkin said, noting that in addition to being named the first rabbi to head ECCO, she is also the first rabbi to lead an affiliate of the Faith in Action National Network, the country’s largest faith-based organization.

ECCO, which is based in Lynn, is a network of 59 congregations of various faiths on the North Shore. Its current priorities include affordable housing, immigrant rights, and police reform. In the past, it has worked to raise the minimum wage and pass paid family leave laws.

When ECCO’s previous executive director, Alexandra Pineros-Shields, took a faculty position at Brandeis University, Klein Ronkin said that both Pineros-Shields and people on the board reached out to her to ask if she was interested in becoming the new head of the organization.

“Every member of the staff came to me and said they supported me to become executive director,” Klein Ronkin said. “I applied, they interviewed me, and offered me the job.”

Board member Sam Silverman of Gloucester gave Klein Ronkin a rave review to the Jewish Journal – as did his partner, Ruth Budelmann. Their synagogue, Temple Ahavat Achim, is a member of ECCO, as is Temple B’nai Abraham of Beverly.

“She has amazing positive energy,” Budelmann said, “a great motivation to get things done. I think she’s a star. She’s going to be amazing in the new position.”

“Now that she’s executive director, I’m delighted to work with her more,” Silverman said.

Klein Ronkin received the hiring news around the week of Jan. 15 – a trying time for her, as it came amid the hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

“As a rabbi serving as the first director of a Faith in Action affiliate, I feel like part of my work is to continue to raise up the importance of antisemitism as a key issue that the network needs to work on,” Klein Ronkin said, “and also work with Jewish communities in our network to understand that working for justice in solidarity with people of color is not only the right thing to do, but also builds the foundation for Jewish community safety in this moment of rising antisemitism.”

She hopes to raise awareness of the diversity within the Jewish community and to promote interfaith outreach efforts.

“That work includes asking a bunch of hard questions,” Klein Ronkin said. “What are the things white Jews need to know in order to work effectively as allies for racial justice? What are the things white Jews need to know in order to honor the diversity of the Jewish community and center the voices of Jews of color? What are the things our non-Jewish siblings of color need to know about antisemitism as a serious and growing problem that is deeply connected to anti-Black racism?”

Originally from Manhattan, Klein Ronkin has been involved in ECCO since 2013, when she became its director of clergy organizing and leadership development. Her involvement on the North Shore dates back earlier that year when she was working on congregational revitalization work at Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead. Before that, she founded Kavod, a Jewish social justice organization for young adults, then became the rabbi of Congregation Sha’arei Shalom in Ashland.

“In my early years at ECCO, I worked to organize both Black and Jewish communities on the North Shore to become more involved in ECCO’s multifaith work, and organized communities across race around raising the minimum wage, passing criminal justice reform, and protecting immigrant rights,” she said.

Klein Ronkin made her mark in Lynn, where she helped guide ECCO’s work with the Lynn police. The effort included training on identifying and addressing implicit racial bias, requiring officers to wear body cameras, and creating a city unarmed crisis response team.

Asked about her goals for ECCO going forward, Klein Ronkin mentioned several issues.

“As executive director, my first goal is to continue to grow ECCO into the leading racial justice and social justice organization on the North Shore,” she said. “Our organization is powerful because we are led by people closest to the pain but also engage people from all different backgrounds. We know we can only win if we all work together … My second [goal] is to raise more money to build up our work,” from both individual donors and foundations. And her third goal, she added, is to “continue to strengthen our internal systems so our staff, our board, and our leaders are able to thrive, even as they work on incredibly challenging issues – issues that, for many of our staff and leaders, hit very close to home.”