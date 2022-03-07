Spread the love

Diane Salinsky was a lifelong resident of Salem, born on Feb. 7, 1943 at Salem Hospital. She died on March 3, 2022 at the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody. There was a private, family-only graveside service on March 6.

After graduating Salem High School, Diane attended Salem Hospital School of Nursing. Upon receiving her Registered Nurse Certificate, she worked at North Shore Medical Center for over 47 years. Her life and career touched many patients, families and colleagues and left a lasting impact. Her integrity and wit inspired those around her. Diane’s specialty was as the Neurosurgical Nurse in the operating room. Throughout her career, she mentored and gained the respect of countless physicians, nurses, surgical techs, residents and orderlies. She was the patient’s advocate always, putting their well-being first. Diane’s time management and listening skills were unmatched. She was an extraordinary accomplished multitasker.

Diane leaves behind two cousins, Dawn Ehrlich, and Richard Salinsky and his wife Esther; a dear friend of 25 years, Bonnie Sweet, who was present and holding Diane’s hand as she left this world for her forever home; and countless friends and colleagues. Already the world is a little less bright without Diane in it, but everyone she has touched with her life will carry and share her spirit.

If anyone would like to make a donation, please choose your local Animal Rescue Society. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.