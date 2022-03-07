Spread the love

Jack Hambro, of Salem, formerly of Revere, entered into rest on Feb. 28, 2022 at the age of 84.

Beloved husband and dearest friend of Renee Forman Hambro. Loving father of David Hambro. Devoted step-father of Richard Cohen and Lainee Holmes. Cherished grandfather of Rachel and Corinne Hambro, Kyle and Becky Holmes, and the late Zachary Holmes. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Kelley. Treasured brother-in-law of Stanley (Debbie) Forman. Special uncle of Molly (Michael) Andruszkiewicz and Hannah Forman. Great-uncle to baby Liam. Dear son of the late William and Nellie Hambro.

Jack was a kind and caring man who touched many lives. Anyone who met him always loved him. Renee and Jack shared a wonderful life together full of laughs.

A funeral service for Jack was held on March 2 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.