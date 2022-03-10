Spread the love

(JTA) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has added the Knesset to the list of legislative bodies he is appealing to for support as he faces down Russia’s war against his country.

Israeli media reported Wednesday that Ukraine’s government requested a chance to address the legislature. The request came just as the Knesset session was adjourning for renovations to its building in Jerusalem, Haaretz reported. Instead of appearing on large screen before lawmakers, Knesset members and Zelensky will meet over Zoom.

Zelensky spoke over Zoom to more than 300 members of Congress on Saturday, imploring them to ban the importation of Russian oil and to send more jets to his country.

In an emotional call March 7 with members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Zelensky, who is Jewish, characterized the Russian invasion of his country as “pure Nazism.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has acted as a go-between in the weeks since Russia’s invasion, meeting with Putin last Saturday in Moscow.