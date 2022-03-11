Spread the love

Irving (“Ibby”) Tuck, 94, of Danvers, formerly of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and a native of Revere and Peabody, died peacefully on March 10, 2022.

He was a loving husband and devoted grandfather (“Grandpa”), great-grandfather (“Raba”), and great-great grandfather. He was a hard worker and skilled golfer. Ibby loved unconditionally, he was dedicated to his family, and he received all their love in return.

Ibby was born and raised in Chelsea, son of the late Henry and Sadie Tuck. He and his wife Sunny, along with their two children, lived in Revere before moving to Peabody. Ibby served honorably in the Army during WWII, after which he worked with his father as a cutter in the garment industry.

His home in Revere became a mainstay for his family for generations, so much so that even some of his great-grandchildren felt like that part of the beach was “their beach.” One of the highlights of his time in Peabody was having his grandchildren sleep over all the time when they were kids.

Ibby leaves behind his wife of 72 Years, Sonya (“Sunny”), his children Shelley Baker and the late Stephen Baker of Lynnfield, and Barbara and Dennis Tuck of Danvers; his beloved grandchildren Jill and Marc Baker, Allison and James Donahue, Kim and Matthew Donahue, Stefanie Tuck, and Jaclyn and James Capriccio; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his three siblings Mildred Graff, Harvey Tuck, and Maynard Tuck.

Ibby had a strong heart and a strong will to live. He died one month shy of his 95th birthday and ten days shy of his 73rd wedding anniversary.

Ibby’s family is grateful for the compassionate care he received for the past month from the staff and nurses at both Chelsea Jewish Lifecare and Care Dimensions.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 12:00pm at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St., Malden, MA 02148. As an extra precaution, please wear a mask indoors. Burial will be at Agudas Sholom Cemetery in Everett. Shiva (memorial observance) will take place at the home of Shelley Baker, following the funeral until 8pm, and then again on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 4pm until 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an organization that is meaningful to you. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.