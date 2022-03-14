Spread the love

Jerry Kaplan, of Marblehead, passed away at 83 years of age after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. His family was by his side, including his wife of over 60 years, Susan Kaplan, along with their daughters, Rhonda Kaplan and Amy Jones, and his brother Arnold Kaplan. Jerry cherished his grandchildren, Chad Polk, Madison Jones, and Lilly Jones, and he will be missed by them as well as his sons-in-law, Andrew Polk and Kent Jones. He was predeceased by his sister, Wendy Kaplan.

Jerry was born in Lynn, the son of the late Pearl and Robert Kaplan. He grew up on Surfside Road with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He and his brother and cousins enjoyed reminiscing about their hijinks.

Jerry was a realtor in Marblehead for almost 40 years. He was a fixture in Old Town at his Washington Street office, and he could be found socializing at the Muffin Shop. He seemed to know everyone in town and always stopped to converse as he was walking down the street. Even before moving to Marblehead, Jerry and Sue frequented Maddie’s Sail Loft on Saturday evenings. Jerry loved the town and the sense of community.

His greatest joy was being present in his grandchildren’s lives, cheering them on in all their activities and hosting overnights at his home. Being their Papa was his favorite and most treasured title.

Jerry spent the last few months of his life at Devereux House, where he was lovingly cared for by the second-floor nurses, aides, and social workers. Their grace and compassion was a blessing to the family.

A funeral service for Jerry will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:00AM at Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. The service will be followed by interment at Waterside Cemetery, 294 West Shore Drive, Marblehead.

Jerry’s family asks that, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

