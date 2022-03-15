Spread the love

Frank Alan Ross, 63, of Malden, passed away on March 13, 2022 after a short illness.

He was born in Malden on April 4, 1958, beloved son of Howard M. and Sara C. (Wolpert) Ross of Peabody.

Frank was a graduate of Malden High School in the Class of 1976. He was employed as a manager of the Duty-Free Shop at Logan Airport for over 30 years.

Frank enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed eating out, gambling, and taking road trips to visit family. He was passionate about cars and was a very proud uncle. Frank was an incredibly kind man who often volunteered his time to help others.

In addition to his parents, Frank is survived by his brother Mark S. Ross and his wife Janice Ross of Peabody, his sister Laurie E. Smith-Michaels of Newton, and his nieces and nephews Andrea and Danielle Ross, and Jordan and Nathan Smith-Michaels. Frank will be missed by his family and many friends.

The family would like to thank the incredible medical staff at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital for the compassionate care they gave to Frank.

Graveside services were held on March 15 at the Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to the Citizens Inn – Haven from Hunger, 81 Main St., Peabody, MA 01960.

Arrangements were handled by Farmer & Sons, Haverhill, To share a memory or for more information, please visit farmerfuneralhomes.com.