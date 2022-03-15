Spread the love

Robert Y. Gibeley, of Topsfield, entered into rest at his home on March 14, 2022, at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Dolores J. Gibeley, with whom he shared 13 children and 69 wonderful years of marriage. Devoted father of Estelle Colgan (Robert), Joseph Gibeley (Dawn), Jeffrey Gibeley, Wendy Werner (Adam), Elizabeth Gibeley (Ron Nordin), Alison Gibeley, Alan Gibeley (Christina), Mark Gibeley, Melissa Korcak (John), Stephanie Maloney (Matthew), Monica Sunderland (Todd), the late Amy Jill Ogden and the late Cindy Lyn Gibeley. Cherished grandfather of thirty grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was the loving brother of Fay Myers (Elliott), Sandra Esbitt (Alan), and the late Albert Gibeley, and the dear son of the late Joseph and Esther Gibeley.

Bob grew up in Peabody, graduating from Peabody High School in 1952 where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Dolores Cashman. He followed his passion for retail and joined his father operating a haberdashery in downtown Salem. Over the decades, Bob grew the business into the North Shore’s iconic clothing store, GIBLEES Menswear. When Bob was not engaging with his customers, many of whom he held as close friends, he enjoyed spending time with his dynamic family. As the family’s core, Bob’s quiet strength was a pillar of support in the lives of his loved ones. Always with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye, his presence was magnetic; a force that will be greatly missed.

A funeral service for Bob will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 12:30PM Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970. The funeral service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Interment will follow at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA 01923.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bob’s memory to a charity of your choice.

To view the livestream or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.