ADL New England has announced the addition of two new members to its team: Rabbi Ron Fish as Northeast Division director of Antisemitism Advocacy and Education, and Deryn Pressman-Mashin as associate regional director.

“We are thrilled that Ron and Deryn have joined our work,” said Robert Trestan, ADL New England Regional director. “In Ron and Deryn, we have two dedicated Jewish communal professionals who come to ADL with an impressive professional background and skills, and a deep commitment to our mission: to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all. I am confident that they will help the New England team deepen our impact as we work to respond to and prevent antisemitism and all forms of hate.”

As director of Antisemitism Advocacy and Education, Rabbi Ron Fish leads ADL’s advocacy and education initiatives on college and university campuses. He will focus on building a more safe and inclusive climate for the expression of all facets of Jewish life on campus. His work is centered in ADL’s Northeast Division, which includes the six New England states, New York and New Jersey. Prior to joining ADL, Rabbi Fish was a congregational rabbi in Connecticut and Massachusetts for the past 25 years. Most recently, he served as the senior rabbi for Temple Israel in Sharon. Fish is a member of the executive committee of the Massachusetts Board of Rabbis and has led multiple interfaith clergy associations.

“I am grateful that ADL has brought me aboard their extraordinary team to advocate for the Jewish people, for universal justice, and against all forms of hate,” said Fish. “I am energized by the opportunity to support many dozens of communities, with a particular focus on the challenges unfolding on college campuses in the northeast. There is a lot to do. I can think of no more important work at this critical moment.”

As associate regional director, Pressman-Mashin is responsible for developing advocacy initiatives and programs in communities across New England to advance ADL’s mission in the region. Prior to her appointment, Deryn Pressman-Mashin served as the director of Community Engage­ment and Communications at Epstein Hillel School, a K-8 Jewish day school in Marble­head. She has an MBA from the Heller School and an MA from the Hornstein program at Brandeis University as well as a master’s concentration in Israel education from the iCenter.

“There could not be a more important time to join ADL as we continue to see an increase in antisemitic incidents in our communities and beyond,” said Pressman-Mashin. “During my time at Epstein Hillel School, I saw the fear that students and parents faced on an increasing basis, and as a parent myself, I know just how crucial ADL’s work is today, and for the next generation. I look forward to working with the New England team to help secure justice and fair treatment to all people alike so that every one of us can live free from fear and discrimination.”