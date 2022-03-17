Spread the love

The Rashi School will host a special evening with Stephanie Meyers, a well-known registered dietitian, nutritionist, and author. Stephanie’s highly anticipated new book, “End the Mealtime Meltdown,” will be published in spring 2022.

Aptly titled “Families Eating Well,” the virtual event will focus on developing healthy eating skills. According to Meyers, these skills are one of the most important things parents can teach their children.

The day-to-day challenges of feeding a family can feel overwhelming, while the pandemic has made eating well even more difficult for adults and children alike due to factors such as altered schedules, anxiety, and time crunches.

Meyers will offer simple strategies to help kids eat well and improve mealtime dynamics in the home. Interactive discussions will include ways to engage kids with new foods, handle food rejection and implement behavior-based plans for feeling less “fed up” at the family table. Parents, guardians, and caretakers are invited to attend this Zoom-based program featuring practical guidance to nurture a lifetime of healthy eating. There will be a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place virtually on March 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. It is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, call 781-355-7317.