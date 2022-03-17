Spread the love

LYNN – No one knows where Anton is.

“He is not calling or communicating,” said Sergey Koren, Anton’s uncle, who lives in Swampscott.

Koren, a Ukrainian Jew, moved to the North Shore 20 years ago to join his parents who’d settled in Lynn in 1999. But they still have family in Ukraine, including Anton who teaches – or at least was teaching – at a college in Bucha, near Kyiv. The family last heard from Anton on March 4, when his father – Sergey’s brother, Leonid – exchanged a few hurried words with him.

But Bucha “is a very strategic place,” said Koren. It’s near an airport attacked by Russian forces. They’ve heard reports that the city has no food or electricity.

“Now, no connection at all,” he said. “No telephone, no internet.”

For the last few weeks, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been the world’s overwhelming focus, pushing aside even the pandemic as the source of greatest concern. There’s been a frenzy of activism as Americans and others contribute money to relief efforts, donate goods, light candles, attend protests, give sermons, record songs of hope.

For Jews in America, though, the invasion hits particularly close to home. They can identify with the anguish of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky who is himself Jewish. They see in it echoes of the Holocaust. For many, their ancestral roots are in Ukraine. “Fiddler on the Roof,” the Broadway classic, is part of the soundtrack of their lives and they recognize a real-life Anatevka in how Ukrainians are being driven from their homes.

But for Sergey Koren, his father Feliks, 86, and mother Lyudmila, 82, and others like them who were born in Ukraine and have family, friends and colleagues still living there – or hiding, or fleeing – the war is even more calamitous.

For many, the war is an assault on who they are, a direct hit on their history, ancestry, and on what they’d imagined for future generations. Many of them who came to America to escape Soviet antisemitism have watched in despair as the Jewish communities in Zhitomer, Sumy, and other locations that were painstakingly rebuilt after the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991 are now under attack. Even Babyn Yar, the Ukrainian Holocaust site was hardly considered sacrosanct by the Russians, who launched a strike near the memorial to Jews who were massacred by the Nazis during WWII.

“It is hard to see how painful it is for them,” said Rabbi Yossi Lipsker, director of Chabad of the North Shore in Swampscott.

“Many of them left Ukraine at a time when it was still dicey, but have watched from a distance as things changed for the better. They were happy, the tide of history turned favorably, albeit too late for them. Now this [war] is reinforcing the good fortune they had of being able to leave, but also takes away from them their sense of joy at what they thought was happening there. We were openly teaching Judaism and it was permitted. We were on the cusp of a huge transition – three decades’ worth of religious freedom and pluralistic society vanishing, seemingly overnight.”

So now they pray and they worry. The Korens worry not just about Anton but Svetlana, Sergey’s niece, who took refuge in an underground subway station with her 7-year-old boy while bombs rained down on them. The two of them fled to Poland, and now are in Germany.

The family worries, too, about Svetalana’s husband, who stayed behind to fight.

“It is unbelievably scary,” said Koren, a network engineer at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, who was interviewed in his parents’ apartment. “No one can imagine what is happening in 2022.”

This sense of unreality pervades his parents’ living room, a tiny slice of Ukraine in a Lynn affordable housing complex where Lyudmila’s fresh strudel is laid out on a table, and she insists you partake. “We can’t imagine how this is possible,” said Sergey, translating for his parents who speak Russian. “For a long, long, long, long time it was one big country and everyone lived like relatives. Russians, Ukrainians – there was no difference between them. People are behaving like they are crazy.”

There’s a pair of Ukrainian flags on the sofa, and a calendar Lyudmila made on her computer with the months printed in Cyrillic lettering and photos of loved ones on their birthdays. Everyone in her orbit, it seems, has a connection to the Ukraine. She points to a photo of Anton in the box for May 16. He would be 32 years old.

A sense of dislocation and dread is expressed by many with family, friends and colleagues in Ukraine, augmented by the fact that in this digital age they can connect to them in real time.

“One day I called a friend in Kyiv,” said Sergey Broude, a board member of Action for Post-Soviet Jewry who was born in Kyiv. “He was sitting in the basement of his building because there was an air raid. He apologized because the reception was lousy and said he’d call later – if he gets out.”

Another time he called his niece in Moscow. “And she is sitting in her car in front of the police station: Her husband was part of this anti-war demonstration and arrested by Moscow police and spent 18 hours in detention. She was waiting there for 18 hours.”

“It is awful, completely awful,” said Broude, who is working to connect with clients in Ukraine who are in all levels of stress. “Many of our clients are not transportable. One of the families I’ve reached is a family of two, a daughter of 60 who had long COVID and is not walking and is diabetic, and her mother who is almost 90, with cardiac disease. They are running out of their medications and the woman who serviced them on our behalf disappeared, ran away, was killed, changed sides, whatever. We don’t know where she is.”

“A war in real time definitely offers more immediate horror,” said Lipsker of Chabad of the North Shore, “but also quicker relief at learning the people you love are safe …. One of the people I am speaking to says every morning he has to look outside to see who is patrolling the streets – the Russians or Ukrainians.”

The Chabad movement has been at the forefront of revitalizing Jewish life in Ukraine, sending rabbis to live there and create synagogues, schools, camps, and orphanages. Now, as they organize evacuations, they are posting live reports on such websites as Chabad.org which colleagues in Massachusetts are following breathlessly.

“It is hard to stay focused on our day-to-day job,” said Rabbi Shalom Ber Prus of Beth Menachem Chabad of Newton, flipping through videos of dramatic evacuations. One showed a rabbi – a cousin of his brother-in-law – celebrating the congregation’s first Havdalah in Moldova, after fleeing Kyiv. Another was of Yeshiva students from Dnipro arriving at an airport in France, bursting into a joyful Chassidic melody.

About 50 congregants of the Chabad Center of Lexington joined Rabbi Alti Bukeit on an evening Zoom call last week with his nephew, Rabbi Schneur Zalman Bukiet, who with his wife Malka run an orphanage in Zhitomer. They spoke, matter-of-factly, about the harrowing 15-hour journey with 90 Jewish orphans to Romania, few of whom had passports or other documents, and then to Israel where they were greeted by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Now Rabbi Alti Bukiet is raising money to support what he calls “this operation in exile.”

These rabbis – and those who have stayed behind – “are like modern day Jewish heroes to me,” said Lipsker, who is assisting Chabad colleagues in Ukraine with everything from filling out documents to finding creative ways to transmit currency.

“We are seeing a whole new generation of legends,” he said. “There is no preparation for the heroic. I believe it wells up from inside, circumstantially. History takes away the luster of the heroic, who become more mythical and less real. Now, suddenly, it is so real. There are stories and stories and stories. But there is still a fire to put out and G-d knows where that is leading.”

Linda Matchan can be reached at matchan@jewishjournal.org