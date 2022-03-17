Spread the love

Spinale & Company Hair Design, 444 Humphrey St., in Swampscott will be offering free haircuts to its Ukrainian clients and friends. Haircuts at the salon range from $45-$75. In exchange, the salon is asking the patrons to donate the value of the haircut to their family or friends currently in Ukraine or to a Ukrainian relief fund.

Lisa and Dan Spinale, who own the salon, and their staff, Katy Jackson and Jenna Hurley, will set aside a slot each day so a Ukrainian patron can take advantage of this offer.

“It is so painful to watch what is happening. We know this is just a small way for us to help,” said Jackson. “More than 2 million Ukrainian citizens have had to flee their country, leaving everything behind. I cannot even imagine what that is like. This is the least we can do.”

Dan Spinale said, “We want to make a stand in the world and we also want to stand with the people of Ukraine and with our Ukrainian clients and friends.”

“We feel a shared responsibility to help in any way that we can,” Lisa Spinale added. “There are so many wonderful organizations doing the work on the ground to support Ukrainian refugees, and we just want to do our part to help.”

To book an appointment, call 781-598-5400, or text Lisa at 781-696-6165.