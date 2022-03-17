Spread the love

BOSTON — The Consulate General of Israel to New England has launched “Gen Z: Israel,” a podcast with the younger generation in mind. Produced by an all-female team, “Gen Z: Israel” was introduced in early March, a month dedicated to Women’s History in the United States.

“Gen Z: Israel” seeks to bridge the divides among communities asunder from Israel by addressing the pressing topics in modern society, including racism, sexism and other divisive issues, with the aim of uniting the younger generation with Israel.

The first episode of “Gen Z: Israel,” recorded in February in honor of Black History Month in the U.S., addresses the presumed divide between Israel and the African-American community. Rapper Nissim Black, a Seattle native who now resides in Jerusalem, was our first guest. He spoke to us about “the most beautiful birthmark” and the perceived conflict between Black Americans and Israelis.

The podcast was initiated by staff and fellows of the Consulate General of Israel to New England in Boston, headed by Consul General Ambassador Meron Reuben. “As an avid podcast listener, I hope that you will enjoy the consulate’s first foray into this brave new world,” Ambassador Reuben said. “We look forward to reading comments from the audience, especially the young audience who are the focus of these [podcasts], as well as future talks.”

Leading the podcast team of Gen Z young women is Director of Public Relations, Ann McDougle-Stamey. She launched the Israel Diplomacy Fellowship at the Consulate in the Summer of 2022. The “Gen Z: Israel” podcast is the product of that original initiative. “It was an honor and a privilege to lead an all-female team to expand a bridge from Israel to Generation Z,” McDougle-Stamey said. “We aimed to beget a podcast that generates dialogue on Israel, rooted in social issues. I am excited for our listeners to dive into the pressing topics and check out our current and upcoming episodes. This is only the beginning for ‘Gen Z: Israel.’”

“The “Gen Z: Israel” podcast presently has three fellows: Keren Schneidinger, a native of Zurich and a student at Brandeis University in Boston; Boston native Adi Mayer, a student at Barnard College in New York; and Hannah Patterson, a New York native and student at Boston University.

“Working on ‘Gen Z: Israel’ the last couple months has not only furthered my knowledge in regard to the world of podcasts and how to address divides between communities, but it has also allowed me to meet and hear a variety of incredible individuals’ personal stories and share them with the world.” said Schneidinger.

“When we were first starting this project, we wanted to do something that would reach and resonate with young people like us,” Mayer stated. “After a lot of work, it’s so exciting to have finally produced something that I would want my schoolmates at Columbia/Barnard to hear.”

“‘Gen Z: Israel’ was created after much discussion of the rise of antisemitism and miscommunication about Israel within the last few years. I hope when listeners tune in they can gain a greater perspective of the diversity within Israel and the role it plays in defining one’s identity,” said Patterson.

“Gen Z: Israel” is available on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcast. Please get in touch with our Director of Public Relations for further comment and interview requests.