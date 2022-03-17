Spread the love

BOSTON — With American audiences becoming more familiar with the Eurovision song contest, the Israeli consulate in Boston is now tapping into this increased awareness.

The consulate is holding a first-ever “Cover Israel!” song contest this spring. Applicants are invited to record their own cover version of one of the four Israeli songs that have won the contest – “A-Ba-Ni-Bi” in 1978, “Hallelujah” in 1979, “Diva” in 1998 and, most recently, “Toy” by Netta in 2018.

“In general, we are very honored to be hosting this competition, especially in these times of social isolation,” said Amir Tadmor, director of cultural affairs for The Consulate General of Israel to New England. “I think people really crave this kind of opportunity, both to express themselves and be creative, and feel a part of something. They’re glad to have the opportunity to do this.”

Entrants must upload their cover version – either vocal or instrumental – to YouTube by April 20. A panel of judges will vote on the winners, with first-, second- and third-place prizes awarded in the amount of $500, $300 and $200, respectively.

“I think we just posted it less than one week ago,” Tadmor said. “I think it will take time until people complete their recordings. Now what we’re trying to do is spread the word with the media and any schools, especially music schools. We’re expecting an overwhelming response.”

He noted: “We opened the competition … to all people in New England. Obviously, they don’t have to be Jewish, they don’t have to be Israeli … as many state backgrounds as possible.”

Tadmor is one of the five judges. His role is screening the entries that will be forwarded to the four judges who have musical backgrounds – Gila Goldstein of the Longy School of Music; Lihi Haruvi of MIT, Berklee College of Music and New England Conservatory; Ady Cohen of Berklee; and Mickey Katz of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and NEC.

“What I look [for], personally, in a cover song,” Tadmor said, is “on one hand, keeping kind of the original atmosphere and vibe of the song; and on the other hand, giving it a new interpretation – either production, singing, any other intermediary, tempo or beat. For me, what makes the cover song a good [one] is, it resonates within you and still gives a fresh perspective to the song.”

The winners will be named on May 5, which is Yom HaAtzma’ut, Israeli Independence Day. Just over a week later, on May 14, Eurovision takes place in Torino, Italy, with Israel represented by Michael Ben David and his song “I.M.”

Tadmor said the “Cover Israel!” contest stemmed from a chat he had with Consul General – and fellow Israeli music fan – Meron Reuben.

“We wanted to find the right angle to allow people to create their own music to participate, to have an Israeli and fun angle to it,” Tadmor said. “Something that would both reflect Israel and its culture and also recognize that Israel is a part of Europe.” And, he added, “Eurovision was a natural way to go.”

“To all of the Eurovision fans in the US of A, we are waiting to hear your covers for Israel’s four winning songs over the decades,” Reuben said in a statement. “We are expecting to be wowed by your [creations]. Happy Israeli Independence Day!”

Tadmor compared the popularity of Eurovision in Israel to a familiar American sports extravaganza.

“You can imagine how it is here [in the U.S.] when they air the Super Bowl,” Tadmor said. “Streets are empty, people organize watch parties in their homes or in bars.” In Israel, he noted, there are “Eurovision-themed parties. It’s really an event that is celebrated throughout Israel. It’s a source of pride, a way to connect between all people of all backgrounds.”

In recent years, Eurovision has been the subject of a movie with the same name starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as an improbable entry from Iceland called “Fire Saga.” The cast also included Demi Lovato and real-life Eurovision stars, such as Netta. One song on the soundtrack, “Husavik,” also got a Best Song nomination at the Academy Awards.

“I think [the movie] gave very big visibility [to Eurovision],” said Tadmor, who has seen and enjoyed the film. “Also, I realize, it laughed a little bit about Eurovision.”

There are other signs of visibility. Last year’s Eurovision winner, the Italian band Måneskin, was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in January. A Eurovision-style competition in the U.S. – “American Song Contest” – is pitting all 50 states against each other. It premieres March 21 on NBC.

“Now there’s a Eurovision-inspired song contest in the U.S.,” Tadmor reflected. “I believe it’s a huge step for the evolving popularity of Eurovision throughout the world.”

As for the “Cover Israel!” contest, he hopes it, too, will expand in the future.

“It is very exciting,” Tadmor said. “I’m sure it will become an exciting tradition.”