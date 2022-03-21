Spread the love

S. Murray Simons, of Peabody, entered into rest on March 14, 2022 at the age of 89.

He was predeceased by his parents Rose (Gass) and Leo Simons, his brother Jerry Arthur, and his dog Poco. Murray leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Gloria (Kane) Simons; his children Scott and Irene Simons, Sharon Simons and Jack Martin, and Tracy and Mark Saperstein; his grandchildren Adam, Ben, Aubrie, Aly, Alex, Harry, and Julia; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marcia and Sandy Berens; his nieces and nephews David, Amy, Lisa, Ricky, and Danny; and great-nieces and nephews Jacob, Ray, Gabriel, Rebecca, and Rachel; and many dear friends who are family.

All things Murray included: growing up along the shore, working at his family’s gas station, meeting Gloria on a blind date (his one and only gamble), reading comic books, collecting coins, stamps, and red pens, a proud member of the Aleppo Shriners, taking all the kids on mystery rides, earning his Doctorate in Education, and a proud faculty member at Northeastern University for over 50 years, where he was “Professor of the Year,” earning him bragging rights as well as becoming Northeastern’s advertising icon. As special as all these moments were in Murray’s life, nothing to him was more special than his family and friends.

Donations in memory of S. Murray Simons can made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute online, or by mailing a check with Murray’s name in the subject line to Tracy Saperstein, TS0412 Pan-Mass Challenge, 77 4th Ave., Needham, MA 02494; or donations can be made to Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. Services for Murray were private. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.