Spread the love

Stephen Goldberg, of Methuen, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 86 on March 15, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Stephen was born on June 15, 1935, in Revere, son of the late Rita Livingston. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Lois Goldberg, he was the devoted father of Andrea Goldberg Poritzky and her husband David Poritzky of Salem, N.H., Lauren Goldberg Schleicher and her husband Jeffrey Schleicher of Hebron, Conn., and the late Stefanie Goldberg. Loving brother of Myrna Goldberg Davis, brother-in-law to Barry Davis, and cherished grandfather of Isaac, Natasha and Gabriel Poritzky, and Olivia and Alice Schleicher.

Steve was a graduate of Clark University, a veteran, and worked as a produce broker at CH Robinson Company in Chelsea. He was a past president of Epstein Hillel, formerly Cohen Hillel Academy, and an active member at Temple Ner Tamid. Truly the epitome of a family man. Our family patriarch.

Services were held at Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody on March 18. Interment followed at the Vilno Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Stephen’s memory may be made to Temple Ner Tamid, or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. Visit goldmanfc.com.