Howard L. Feldman, D.M.D., of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Danvers, entered into rest on March 16, 2022. He was 87.

Howard was the beloved husband of Roberta (Belkin) Feldman for 63 years. He was the dear son of the late Ruth (Bloomberg) and Joseph Feldman. Devoted father of Eric (Marsha) Feldman of Danvers, Lauren Steinberg (Jack Reader) of Exeter, N.H., and the late Marc and David. Adored “Papa” to Alyssa Feldman of Brookline, and Drew Steinberg of Burlington, Vt. He was also a loving member of his extended family.

Howard was a graduate of Boston Latin School, Tufts University, and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. He practiced dentistry for 33 years in Rowley. He also held the rank of Clinical Professor in the Department of Operative Dentistry, Crown and Bridge Restorative Dentistry, Oral Diagnosis and Oral Pathology at Tufts Dental School, teaching there for 25 years.

Howard served two years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Tidewater in Norfolk, Va., leaving the service as a full Lieutenant.

He was a member of many dental societies and served on numerous boards of directors of religious, charitable, and golf organizations.

For many years, he gave back and volunteered at his local VA in Boca Raton.

Howard’s first love was for his family, of whom he was extremely proud. His second love was playing golf and his biggest thrill was making two “Holes-in-One.”

He was deeply loved by his family and friends.

Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For a full obituary, please visit www.bethisraelchapel.com.