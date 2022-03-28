Spread the love

Jennie Star Waldman passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, at the age of 93.

Jennie was born on December 23, 1928, to Marucie (Mary) and Hyman Star, in Boston. She was raised in Dorchester with her older brother, Heshy Star, and younger sister, Annette Star Lustgarten. She graduated from Jeramiah E. Burke High School in 1947. She would cut classes to go into Boston to the RKO Theater to see Frank Sinatra. You could always find Jennie and her friends at the dances at the Hecht House, in Dorchester. She was a fabulous dancer.

After graduating, she worked in Boston as a bookkeeper at various businesses on the North Shore. She met her husband, Norman Waldman, of Chelsea, at a dance in Boston, attracted to him by his good looks, beautiful suit and fedora. They eloped to New Hampshire on April 13, 1949, and later had a reception at the Cliff House in Winthrop. They settled in Dorchester, where Cheryl Ann and Allan Jay were born. Jordan Richard was born after they moved to Winthrop in 1954, where they bought a house on Coral Ave.

Normie started his business, Al Jay Trucking in Chelsea, with his two brothers. Jennie was active in her children’s many activities and as a member of Hadassah and the Sisterhood of Temple Tifereth Israel. Jennie was a fashionista, with an outstanding sense of style which was reflected in the clothes she sewed and in the beautifully decorated homes she created. During the summers, she and her friends would bring their children to the beach and spend the days soaking up the sun and socializing. Jennie and Normie relocated to Century Village, in Deerfield Beach, part-time, until they sold their condominium at Seal Harbor, Winthrop. They opened the Bagel Bite Deli, in Deerfield Beach, where they worked together for several years. They were actively involved in Century Village activities.

Jennie and Normie relocated to Las Vegas in 2006, buying a home in Sun City, Summerlin, around the corner from Cheryl. Jennie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, surrogate mom and friend, always thinking of the well-being and happiness of those she loved. She was treasured, respected and loved by her family. She will have a place in our hearts forever and, we will be comforted by our memories of this incredible woman.

Jennie is survived by her husband of 72 years, Norman; daughter Cheryl Waldman (partner Andy Bolton) of Las Vegas; son Allan Waldman (Laura Krivan) of Marblehead; son Jordan Waldman (Liz) of Billerica; and sister Annette Star Lustgarten of Las Vegas. Also, she is survived by grandsons Sam Noble Waldman (Megan Gordge), of Las Vegas, Jacob Waldman (Alyssa), of Dorchester, Jack and Michael Waldman, of Billerica, and granddaughters Kristen Buck (Scott) of Wilmington, Emma Waldman, of Honolulu, step-grandsons Rex Noble (Sara) of Las Vegas, and Patrick Bolton of Reno; great-grandchildren Hadley and Parker Buck; nieces Pamela Book (David) of Lynnfield, and Julie Waldman-Dalton of Winthrop; nephews Craig Lustgarten, of Las Vegas, and Matthew Waldman (Amy) of Marblehead; great-nephews Joshua, Jared, Noah, and Jacob Book; brothers-in-law Joe and Stephen Waldman, of Marblehead; former sister-in-law Rosalind Halzel of Winthrop; dear friends Carol Izzo, Ester Sweet, Sunny Tuck, and Julie and Mike McCuiston; surrogate mom of Elaine Gates and Sheila D’Alo.

A final goodbye will take place on April 5, in Las Vegas. Donations in Jennie’s name may be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation, 4141 University Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89119; to St. Joseph’s Indian School, Lakota Sioux Tribe, PO. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100; or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to Norman Waldman, 10508 Snyder Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89134.