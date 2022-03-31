After Ukraine declared its independence in 1991 from the former Soviet Union, hundreds of thousands of Jews left for Israel and Western countries. But almost as many decided to stay. Since then, Jewish life has flourished in the country – mainly under the auspices of Chabad Lubavitch, a Hasidic sect that provides outreach to mainly secular Jews. Before Russia invaded Ukraine last month, there were 35 Chabad centers – stretching from Lvov in the west to the heavily bombed Mariupol.

Far from the war zones in Ukraine, local Chabad rabbis and their wives are hearing from their loved ones in harm’s way, as cities are bombed and residents cope without basic necessities. Within these stories are also first-hand accounts of heroism and bravery as their family members either escape or face down the Russian onslaught.

Chabad of the North Shore

Rabbi Yossi Lipsker, the regional director of Chabad of the North Shore, gets on the phone several times a week to check in with his cousin Rabbi Meir Stambler in Dnipro, Ukraine. Stambler, a native of Brooklyn, is the chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine and arrived in the country in 1991.

“I was very concerned for him and his family’s safety, and finally about two weeks ago he told me he was able to get his wife and children out of the country. But he stayed,” said Lipkser.

Stambler barely sleeps these days. He works with Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetsky – the chief rabbi of Dnipro – whose wife, Chana, is also a cousin of Lipsker’s. The rabbis have been in charge of feeding the Jewish community and working with the Jewish Agency to arrange for thousands of Jews to leave for places like Poland and Romania. That hasn’t stopped the two rabbis from holding a huge Purim celebration, where hundreds attended, and also planning for seders for Jews throughout Ukraine and for the refugees in other countries. “They feel responsible for all Jews,” said Lipsker.

Tobin Bridge Chabad

Rabbi Sruli and Chaya (Wolff) Baron of Tobin Bridge Chabad in Everett are in daily communication with Chaya’s first cousin, Rabbi Yosef “Yossi” Wolff, who came to Kherson in 1993 to revitalize the Jewish community.

Kherson, an economic center on the Black Sea and Dnieper River, was the first city to fall to the Russians in early March. Wolff shifted his focus to keeping people alive in the shelled-out city. “There is nothing in the stores,” Wolff said in a recent video where he was distributing huge sacks of potatoes, carrots, onions, rice and flour.

By what miracle did Wolff come to find food in Kherson?

“A local man contacted Rabbi Wolff,” said Baron. “The man brought Yossi into a warehouse area and then, going hush-hush, led him downstairs into a cellar.” Rabbi Wolff couldn’t believe what was before his eyes. “He was baffled by the amount of food he saw,” said Baron. The man had been stockpiling basic staples in a ‘doomsday storage’ area under a warehouse. Wolff raised some $20,000 and purchased tons of goods for distribution in Kherson. He also risked his life, driving 80 miles from Kherson through roadblocks and checkpoints to Russian-controlled Crimea, and – while flying an Israeli flag from his borrowed van – delivered food and medicine to the city of Armyansk.

Chabad of Peabody Jewish Center

Raizel Schusterman of Chabad of Peabody Jewish Center is in touch with her first cousin, Dina Vishedski. Dina and her husband Rabbi Pinchas Vishedski have directed Chabad of Donetsk since 1993. When that city came under intense fighting in 2014, they fled to Kyiv where they regrouped – setting up a Jewish community with a shul, soup kitchen and orphanage.

“There’s a lot of need and they provided sustenance and spirituality through all those years and through different crises. When the bombing started in Kyiv this month, they didn’t leave right away,” said Schusterman. “They helped arrange buses to get people out. They stayed until it was absolutely dangerous and helped almost all of the people get out.”

Schusterman believes that after the buses reached Romania, they later headed for Israel.

“Dina takes it one step at a time, but she and her husband are devastated. They built these beautiful communities; they built shuls. Holocaust survivors came,” she said. “In Chabad, we’re inoculated that when you choose to go to a place to build a community, it’s deeper than building something with your bare hands. Your life’s measure is tied into this. And now it’s on hold. All of a sudden, you have to reconfigure.”

Schusterman said both her and Dina’s grandparents were from Ukraine. Dina and Pinchas went back, “to be part of it.”

Chabad of Cape Ann

Rabbi Avremi Raichik of Chabad of Cape Ann said his cousin, Rabbi Avraham Wolff, along with other rabbis evacuated 120 orphans from an orphanage in Odessa and made a harrowing three-day, 1,000-mile drive in a convoy of buses to safety in Berlin.

“The border was dangerous,” said Raichik. “They had to raise an enormous amount of money to hire drivers willing to risk driving to the border. They had to wait by the border for a long time before crossing. Orphans don’t have paperwork.”

Rabbi Avraham Wolff then returned to Odessa “to deliver food and medicine because otherwise the people remaining there have no one. There are many sick and elderly and Holocaust survivors who can’t make the journey across the border. They rely on the local Chabad – that’s their life source,” said Raichik.