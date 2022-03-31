BOSTON — Last week marked a month since Russia invaded Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced. However, Juan Gilces Coronel, manager of Global Jewry and Israel for Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, received some good news when a colleague informed him that 39 people with disabilities had been evacuated to CJP’s sister city of Dnipro en route to going further west.

“A lot of people are coming to Dnipro, not only to seek shelter, but also people in transit,” Gilces Coronel said. “They’re actually able to pick up a train from Dnipro and continue going west. The [Jewish] community [in Dnipro] has been essential to planning this specific type of logistics.”

Greater Boston Jewish community leaders are liaising with counterparts on the ground in Dnipro and elsewhere in Ukraine as they try to get help where it is needed most. To date, the emergency fund launched by CJP following the outbreak of war has raised $2.4 million, with $1.5 million already being put to use on the ground by its partners. According to CJP, more than 24,000 hot meals have been distributed in Dnipro, with three tons of food delivered to other communities.

“Evacuations are happening on a daily basis,” Gilces Coronel said. “People in the community are evacuating, I think in the hundreds every single day. It’s still ongoing. There are still people who can’t evacuate for many reasons.”

A city synagogue and its Jewish community center, the Menorah Center, have been repurposed to help the refugees coming to Dnipro. The city received more than 1,000 refugees over several days last week.

“The [Jewish] community has set up a very professional refugee center,” Gilces Coronel said. “It’s a place to come and be housed, get the food they need, the medical assistance they need, essentially helping vulnerable people, helping them evacuate.”

Other Boston-area Jewish organizations are getting involved, including the JCC of Greater Boston, Action for Post-Soviet Jewry, the Jewish Teen Initiative and Center Makor.

“We’re still providing financial assistance, more than we’ve ever done before,” said APSJ Executive Director Debbie Kardon, “for people to help offset some of the costs, as we get information from people on the ground, our coordinators. From those organizations, we are mobilizing to send things that are needed.”

APSJ mainly helps 300 elderly Jews in Ukraine, who range in age from 65 to over 90, with more women than men. The pensions they receive are frequently the equivalent of $2 to $3 a day.

“It’s a very resilient group, this group,” Kardon said. “Many of them were children during World War II and were evacuated or otherwise involved. They’re probably some of the most resilient, strong, hopeful people I have ever met in my entire life.”

She recalled a scary time when she lost contact with a coordinator in the hard-hit city of Mariupol for several weeks.

As it turned out, Kardon said, “She was just able to be part of a car caravan that left Mariupol last week. After many days, they made it to Dnipro. We are supporting her. She is identifying which elderly were able to make it out and which are still there.”

Center Makor president Vladimir Foygelman is also keeping in touch with colleagues in a challenging situation. He’s in touch with VAAD of Ukraine, a national Jewish federation based in the capital of Kyiv, and its president and executive director, Yosyf Zissels, whom he has known since the early 1990s.

“We’re dear friends,” Foygelman said.

He laments that another friend’s parents cannot leave Kyiv: “For them, it’s very difficult. They’re forced to stay in Kyiv.”

Locally, Center Makor has repurposed its audio-video recording studio to store humanitarian supplies destined for Ukraine.

“The Jewish community awareness here is doing a lot, really a lot,” Foygelman said. “The Jewish community is helping all Ukrainians, including Jews and non-Jews.”

CJP’s Gilces Coronel noted that Dnipro, save for some rocket fire, has escaped the conflict thus far, and that its Jewish community is able to offer assistance to other communities that are closer to the front lines, including in the city of Kharkiv.

“Dnipro has been really fortunate to be currently located not in the front lines of the war,” Gilces Coronel said. “We hear really terrible reports coming from Mariupol, and also of terrible things happening in Kherson, which is not far from Dnipro, a few hours away in driving distance.”

There are concerns that the conflict may escalate. Emily Channell-Justice, director of the Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program at the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, noted that Ukraine has asked for a no-fly zone.

“For obvious reasons, the U.S. and other NATO allies are hesitant to do this,” she said. “[Vladimir] Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons if that happens. Certainly, it’s something to be concerned with. We should also recognize there’s a truly massive humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, a massive civilian crisis. The number, I think, is going to skyrocket.”

Currently, the number includes approximately 10,000 Jewish refugees since the start of the conflict, according to Gilces Coronel, who noted that this total could be higher. Citing one of CJP’s partners, the Jewish Agency for Israel, he said that 1,950 Jewish refugees have arrived in Israel, and that around 5,000 are in Jewish Agency facilities in Europe.

“The Jewish Agency, of course, is providing shelter, meeting their needs, getting them processed for aliya,” he said.