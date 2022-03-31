In a remarkable announcement earlier this week that will reshape the area’s efforts to educate the public about the Shoah, the Holocaust Legacy Foundation stated it was creating a new Holocaust museum in downtown Boston, on the Freedom Trail. The museum will be independently funded by the foundation.

“As you all know, our world is radically changing, where violent antisemitism is on the rise and unprovoked war has again been unleashed in Europe. The timeless and timely lessons of the Holocaust have never been more urgently needed,” Holocaust Legacy Foundation’s Jody Kipnis said earlier this week at an antisemitism summit sponsored by the Lappin Foundation.

“In order for the Holocaust to remain relevant to new generations, Holocaust Legacy Foundation is taking the opportunity to create a powerful museum for all of New England. This museum will become an important permanent addition to the Boston Freedom Trail. The guiding principle of the museum’s exhibits will be based on the idea of human dignity while visitors learn about the Holocaust’s continued relevance in our lives today as individuals and society as a whole.”

Nearly 77 years after Nazi Germany and its allies murdered 6 million Jews and millions of others, there are now an estimated 400,000 Jews still alive who survived the camps or were able to flee. But each year, the memory of that genocide in Europe is fading. In a 2020 study by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, nearly two-thirds of young American adults didn’t know 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, and one in 10 believed that Jews were responsible for it. Also, nearly a quarter of the respondents believed the Holocaust was a myth, or had been exaggerated. And one in eight said they had never heard of the Holocaust.

Education is central to countering the intolerance, misinformation, racism and antisemitism that is now part of our daily lives, and threatens our democracy. A Holocaust museum in Boston will foster civil discourse about tolerance, coexistence, and taking action to ensure the civil liberties of all Americans. “The museum will serve as a remembrance of the past and seek to transform the future. In our world today, the idea that human beings can make a difference and must make a difference – not the other guy – but you and me, is an essential lesson,” Kipnis said.

We strongly endorse the planned museum.

In order to protect our country from despots and authoritarians who would eliminate democracy, we need to learn from history’s darkest hours.

A center of education and tolerance like the Boston Holocaust museum is now needed more than ever.