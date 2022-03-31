Rabbi Marc Baker is the president and chief executive officer of Combined Jewish Philanthropies. Rabbi Baker grew up in Lynnfield and went to Phillips Andover and Yale before moving to Israel, where he studied at the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies and The Hebrew University. He served as served as Head of School at Gann Academy for 11 years before joining CJP in 2018. He lives in Brookline with his wife Jill and their children, Lishi (19), Meital (17), Maor (15) and Alanna (12).

You grew up in Lynnfield. Can you tell us about your upbringing, and your family background?

I grew up in a tight-knit family and Jewish community, with two sets of grandparents within 15 minutes driving distance. My father’s mantra was “know where you come from” and my parents were active volunteers and leaders in our community. We attended Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody on the High Holidays, but our Jewish lives revolved around the JCC in Peabody, where I acted in plays and played sports throughout my childhood.

As a child, were you drawn to Judaism or Israel?

My most formative Jewish experiences when I was young were at Camp Bauercrest [in Amesbury], where I spent 11 summers as a camper, counselor and, eventually, group leader. It was not what most people would call a “religious” camp, but it had a strong Jewish culture and I found Shabbat services in the grove (a sanctuary in the woods) to be meaningful. At camp I learned to associate Judaism with community, tradition, ritual, songs and spirit.

You went to Yale. How was that experience?

To be honest, it was my high school experience at Phillips Andover that actually changed my life, exposing me to extraordinary teachers, to learning and ideas at the highest levels, to dynamic, passionate peers from all over the world. Yale felt like the continuation of an educational journey that began in high school, and it was an incredible privilege to spend four years there. An enormous part of my Yale experience was playing on the varsity squash team. Playing a competitive sport in college was one of the most intense and meaningful experiences of my life, and played a significant role in shaping my character, work ethic and love of community.

You lived in Israel and became a rabbi.

I didn’t attend a formal rabbinical school. After college I received a Dorot Fellowship to spend a year living and learning in Israel. I had been studying Religious and Jewish Studies, as well as Hebrew, in college, but this was my first time visiting Israel. I lived with Israelis and was blessed to study at the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies (where I would go on to spend four out of the next five years, and receive semicha, rabbinic ordination, several years later). In Israel I discovered that Jewish learning, Israel and the Jewish People spoke to the same intellectual and spiritual drives that motivated me to study religion in college. I fell in love – with Torah, Hebrew language, the Jewish People (in all its diversity), Jewish history and the Jewish state. It really felt like coming home to me – not just geographically – but also spiritually and existentially, and I knew that I wanted to become an educator to help our next generation discover how Judaism and Israel could have meaning and relevance for their lives.

How did you meet your wife?

We met in Jerusalem. When I returned to Pardes for a second year (after spending a year as director of Athletics and Extracurricular Activities at the New Jewish High School here in Boston), she was one of the first people I met.

You were the Head of School at Gann Academy from 2007-2018. What was most rewarding about leading a Jewish day school?

The students. It’s incredibly rewarding to spend every day with teenagers who are so curious, talented and passionate. In a critical stage of their adolescent development, Gann students are encouraged to be their authentic selves and intellectually explore their Jewish and human journeys. It was a real privilege to witness their growth during their time there.

You lead the largest Jewish charity in New England as president of Combined Jewish Philanthropies. What’s the most rewarding part of the job?

The people. We are blessed to live in an extraordinary community at an extraordinary time. We live in and around a city that values innovation and ideas and is steeped in history and cultural depth and diversity. I think of CJP as a platform for people who want to make a difference – with their time, dedication, passion, ideas and with their philanthropy; people who believe that when we work together toward common cause and higher ideals, we are stronger and more impactful. Every day I meet with, work with and learn from motivated, well-intentioned volunteers, donors and community members who push me to be better, and who care so deeply about our community and our world.

What’s the most challenging part of leading CJP?

Especially right now, the brokenness of our world and the number of challenges we face as a community and a society feel hard. I have the privilege of working at an organization that strives to serve and does so much good every day. At the same time, we feel a tremendous responsibility toward our entire Greater Boston Jewish community, toward Jewish people around the world and in Israel, and toward the broader society of which we are a part. We take the stewardship of our community’s resources extremely seriously, and one of the biggest challenges is weighing competing values and deciding which challenges we are going to tackle when and how.

What’s your best advice to young Jewish and interfaith families seeking to raise their children Jewish?

Most importantly, welcome! We are a community that wants to embrace you and is eager to help you and your family find meaning and connection in Jewish community and Jewish life. This is a time when so many of our community institutions – day schools, JCCs, synagogues – are eager to create a sense of belonging for everyone. It is a gift to raise your children with strong, proud Jewish identities, a connection to community and a sense of where they come from. This helps our next generation to walk through the world with confidence, and the Jewish journey – whatever that means to you – can be one of purpose and joy for your entire family.

You’re a North Shore guy originally. What are your favorite parts of the North Shore that you still return to visit?

I grew up in the Lynnfield and Peabody area, before there was Market Street and when the Northshore Mall was still a shopping center. Four generations of my family still live on the North Shore, and I love coming back to visit them. I enjoy jogging around my old neighborhood and there’s nothing like Larry Levine’s food on holidays and at family gatherings!