MARBLEHEAD — In Marble­head, where schools have been defaced with antisemitic graffiti and hate speech for years, yet another swastika was found on March 24 in a private school.

The incident occurred at the Tower School, where two fourth-grade students discovered a swastika in a boys’ bathroom last Thursday morning.

“The representation of such a symbol of hate is never acceptable in the Tower community,” Tower Head of School Serena Wilkie Gifford said in a message to parents. “It is vital that we continue educating children and embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion of all people. Unfortunately, we know that ours is not the only school where such things occur. We must partner together in support of each other today and always.”

In her note to parents, Gilford said the school had contacted the Marblehead Police and that the bathroom had been closed and repainted. In addition, the school’s teachers planned to hold conversations with students about the incident on Friday, March 25.

The school was founded in Salem in 1912, and its campus – for grades pre-K through 8 – is located on West Shore Drive.

Across the state, there have been numerous recent occasions where swastikas have been found in elementary schools. In Marblehead, swastikas were discovered etched into stalls at boys’ bathrooms on Jan. 25 and 26 at the Village Elementary. On Jan. 27, antisemitic language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom at the Village School.

For years, Marblehead has struggled to contain antisemitism. Last May, the bridge on Village Street was vandalized with graffiti that read: “Jews out of Marblehead.” That same month, police responded to more racist and antisemitic tagging at Crocker Park and at the Ware Pond conservation area. In July, the Anti-Defamation League reported antisemitic and racist graffiti was found spray-painted at the Lead Mills Conservation area. And the police department was rocked by an internal scandal after a former police officer scratched a swastika into another officer’s private vehicle. That occurred in 2019, but it took almost 18 months for the now-retired police chief to learn about the swastika etching.

Current Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King said his department is investigating the incident. He called it an act of antisemitism and encouraged parents to speak with their children.

“When it comes to kids, it’s education, right? You have to hold parents to the educational part to make sure that they’re having these hard conversations about what these symbols mean,” said King.

Deryn Pressman-Mashin, a Marblehead resident and an associate director for the Anti-Defamation League, said hate language needs to be challenged. “It is concerning that swastikas have made yet another appearance in a Marblehead school. Marblehead, like many communities, has seen a spate of swastikas appear in schools and public spaces and has, as a community, spoken out against these acts of hate,” she said.

Steven A. Rosenberg can be reached at rosenberg@jewishjournal.org.