On Saturday, March 26, Congregation Shirat Hayam’s justice initiative, Tzedek LaKol, hosted Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and CSH member Dr. Jeremy Schiller, Chair of the Salem Board of Health.

Dr. Schiller explained that there was intense research and serious consideration by the Board before offering its latest recommendations for vaccine and mask mandates at their recent meeting. After the meeting, he and other members of the Board of Health became victims of hate-filled antisemitic threats and emails as well as a protest in front of his home. Dr. Schiller reached out to Mayor Driscoll who immediately responded that any type of hate-filled behavior would not be tolerated in Salem. These incidents were reported to the police as well as to the ADL.

Dr. Schiller also spoke of the importance of volunteering and giving back to one’s community.

He believes that people need to speak out when they witness acts of hate. Mayor Driscoll talked about incidents of antisemitism and hatred in our schools and public places, and said these incidents require immediate intervention and action.

For more information about Tzedek LaKol, contact Shirat Hayam at 781-599-8005.