Olga Gernovsky and Tamara Wolfson are helping to raise funds for humanitarian help to the people of Ukraine.

The local artists donated their artworks for sale as part of the Stand with Ukraine fundraiser hosted recently by Cinema Salem in Salem. The exhibit and paintings are still available for sale. All the proceeds will go to https://www.standwithukrainethroughfilm.org/

“We would like this war to end as soon as possible with the victory of the Ukrainian people over the forces of darkness who brought this terrible situation to our native country,” the two artists said in a statement. The show will continue for the next several weeks.

To purchase paintings from this event, contact Olga Gernovski at olgallery@yahoo.com or Tamara Wolfson at tamarawolfson@gmail.com or visit the exhibit.

Cinema Salem is located at 1 E India Square Mall, Salem.