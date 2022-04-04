David Slate, formerly of Arlington, died on April 2, 2022 at 93 years of age. Mr. Slate was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor S. (Singerman) Slate, and loving father of Deborah, Jonathan, Robert and Debbie; cherished grandfather of Sarah Rose, Samuel, and Annalise; dear brother of the late Manuel Slate of Belmont and Milton Slate of Newton; and the devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Slate was a graduate of Northeastern University, and a long-time supporter of the university after he graduated. He was presented with a life-time award and was selected as a Golden Graduate as well. Mr. Slate was a veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He worked as a pharmacist at the Inman Square Pharmacy for many years, along with his two brothers, who owned the pharmacy and were veterans as well.

Mr. Slate was a long-time member of Temple Emunah in Lexington, dating back to its beginnings. Originally from the Old West End of Boston, he was the son of Rose and Hyman Slate, founder of the Charles River Park Synagogue, now known as the The Boston Synagogue.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11am at Temple Emunah in Lexington. Following services, burial will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva will be held at the residence of the late Mr. Slate following services on Wednesday until 8 p.m. Shiva will continue on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remembrances may be made to Temple Emunah, 9 Piper Road, Lexington, MA 02421, or Temple Beth Shalom, 8 Tremont St., Cambridge, MA 02139.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Brookline.