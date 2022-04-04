George R. Freedman, a longtime resident of Peabody, passed away peacefully at his home in Peabody on March 31, 2022 at the age of 91. Born August 28, 1930 in Chelsea, he was the son of the late Nathan and Anna Freedman.

George is survived by his high school sweetheart Loraine (Terban) Freedman. Married in 1952, he spent the following 69 years inseparable from his best friend, raising two children together.

After graduating from pharmacy school, George served his country during the Korean War at one of the world’s largest U.S. Army hospitals in Germany. He returned home to further serve his community for over 60 years as a pharmacist, much of it at CVS in Peabody. He was also actively involved in the community at Temple Tiferet Shalom. George loved a summer day by the pool, the Patriots, and the Boston Red Sox (after his Boston Braves left town).

A beloved father, George is survived by his children Bonnie (Freedman) Westerman and her husband Kurt Westerman of Danvers, and Glenn Freedman of Danvers. He was the proud and loving grandfather to four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was the loving younger brother to the late Zelda Whitestone and Doris Schneider. George leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A private remembrance for his immediate family will follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150, or to the Chelsea Jewish Charitable Foundation, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.