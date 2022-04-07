It has been several weeks since I was on a Combined Jewish Philanthropies call to its sister city of Dnipro, Ukraine. A CJP Emergency Fund was created and has already raised millions of dollars for food and medical supplies.

Like you, I’ve watched in horror as thousands of women and children – seeking refuge after leaving their homes – traveled to the borders of neighboring countries on foot, and in cars and buses. I immediately thought about their need for women’s personal hygiene products and how they could access them. I also learned that elderly women and men that were too weak and frail to travel from Ukraine had an urgent need as well: adult incontinence products. I began asking how North Shore residents could help.

Debbie Kardin, executive director of Action for Post-Soviet Jewry, confirmed that there is an urgent need in Ukraine for adult incontinence products. Please join in this effort to collect these items for seniors, “Ukraine Urgent: Adult Incontinence Products.” Between now and April 28, Yom HaShoah, I am asking that area residents, synagogue members and Jewish youth groups consider purchasing products at local drug stores and supermarkets and deliver them to designated collection sites on the North Shore. Products can also be purchased online at: https://a.co/0Sz6UIa. (This link allows people to buy items through Amazon, which will be shipped directly to Action for Post-Soviet Jewry, and then to Ukraine.)

Action for Post-Soviet Jewry volunteers are ready to pick up donations from designated collection sites and transport them to a Boston warehouse where they will be boxed and shipped to Ukraine and its humanitarian corridors.

Collection sites are:

Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead

Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Avenue, Swampscott

Chabad of Peabody, 682 Lowell Street, Peabody

Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop Street, Beverly

Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle Street, Gloucester

Deanna Cooper is the North Shore coordinator for Action for Post-Soviet Jewry. For more information, email her at

deannaacooper@verizon.net.