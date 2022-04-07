Last year, when virtual Passover Seder attendees said “next year in person,” some of them got their wish. Multiple North Shore synagogues are having in-person Seders this year for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“To be honest, I can’t wait,” said Rabbi Richard Perlman of Temple Ner Tamid of the North Shore in Peabody. “People need to have that interaction. They need to have a Seder … It’s much better to have people around you, responsibly.”

On April 15, Temple Ner Tamid will have an in-person first-night Seder – its first in three years. It will also be available on Zoom and YouTube.

In 2020 and 2021, Perlman said, “everything was from our homes on Zoom and offered on YouTube. This year, we’ll be going to the temple, with a live audience with us.”

However, there will be COVID-19 precautions. The temple has a policy of requiring vaccination or proof of a negative test, although it operates on an honor system. Masks are optional inside. By removing all the seats from the sanctuary, the temple will allow for 6 feet of space between Seder tables. Attendees will have individually wrapped meals, from the parsley to the matzo to the charoset, instead of communal servings.

Fellow Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman of the Chabad of Peabody Jewish Center also is preparing for an in-person first-night Seder for the first time in three years. Also, in Swampscott, Chabad of the North Shore will hold a first-night Seder.

“It feels nice,” Schusterman said. “It feels good … some semblance of normality, assembling with friends, being able to do the holiday in a good way, Pesach with family, friends, colleagues, community members. We’re looking forward to getting together with everybody.”

Chabad of Peabody does not have a formal vaccination policy, but Schusterman said, “We are well within the CDC guidelines to congregate. I believe most people are healthy.” However, he asked people not to attend if they were recently exposed to COVID-19 or are sick.

Other congregations are having in-person Seders on the second night – including Temple Sinai in Marblehead and Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester.

“We had definitely not been in-person, not since COVID broke in 2020 and 2021,” said Temple Sinai Executive Director Susan Weiner. “Clearly, we have not had a normal second-night in-person Seder.” Now, she added, “we’re back to normal – whatever normal is.”

“People have been registering. I guess people feel comfortable coming in. The deadline hasn’t passed yet. There’s still some more room for those interested in attending.”

“It will be my first Seder at Temple Sinai,” said the new rabbi, Michael Schwartz. “I’m excited about it. It’s a Second Seder. I like to bring a bit of magic and excitement to the tradition, make it a real experience.”

Other synagogues will remain virtual, including Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott and Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly.

Rabbi Alison Adler of B’nai Abraham said that the temple is trying to connect members who have space at their table with people looking for a Seder to attend.

“Hopefully, everyone in our congregation has a place to go,” said Adler, whose temple is also holding joint Passover services with Temple Ner Tamid on April 16 and 22 – both in-person and online.

At Shirat Hayam, Rabbi Michael Ragozin will be live-streaming his second-night family Seder from his home, as he has done the past two years, but this time he will be joined by new cantor Sarah Freudenberger and her family.

“It’ll be kind of more of a festival, fun and festive, having the Seder together, my family and the cantor’s,” Ragozin said.

Adler noted that at B’nai Abraham, “We’re doing adult education leading up to [the holiday], other programs, different things leading up to Passover.”

That includes a session she is teaching twice, the second time on April 11, which she described as “how is this year different, how are we different this Passover after the last two years, how is it changing us?”